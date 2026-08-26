I was on Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com discussing my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Preorder Now!
CV19 Bioweapon Vax Is Psychopathic Authoritarianism – Dr. Joe Sansone
By Greg Hunter On August 26, 2026
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist, and has been one of the only people to sue to take the CV19 bio-weapon vax off the market in his state. He lost his case despite the fact the CV19 injections have been proven to cause heart disease, auto immune problems, blood clotting and so-called “turbo-cancers” that are still popping up everywhere. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows “US Disabilities Hit an All-Time High of 37 Million In July: UP 23% Since Feb 2021.” Since early 2021, CV19 bio-weapon weapon injections caused an additional 7 million people to be permanently disabled, and millions have been killed globally. No matter how high the death and injury numbers get, Sansone still contends the World (continues) Ignoring Disaster of CV19 Bioweapon Vax.” How can this be? Dr Sansone lays out his case in a new book showing a world run by “Psychopathic Authoritarianism.” This is not a fluke or an accident. Dr. Sansone says, “On a systemic level, I call it “Psychopathic Authoritarianism,” and we are seeing that across the country. With the CV19 shots, the bottom line is these mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The people that deployed this, know this. In my case in Florida, the late Dr. Francis Boyle who gave an affidavit for my case (Boyle wrote the 1989 Bio Weapons Act) publicly stated the Covid injections were, in fact, offensive bio warfare weapons based on the law he wrote. . .. What we are seeing is true unadulterated evil. That is really what my book is all about. In order to defeat these people, you need to know who you are fighting against. These are not normal people who are running the world right now.”
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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Good Dr. Joe … spot on .
Dr. Sansone:
I have recently communicated with Katherine Watt. She took down her Bailiwick News Substack Account. Still I have copies of her work. The covid "vaccine" is legally defined as a bioweapon COUNTERMEASURE by the US Govt....Sars-Cov-2 was the bioweapon.
I'd be happy to forward to you what I have of her phenomenal work. Below is the Covid Kill Box by Ms Watt. If you're unfamiliar with her work, your mind is going to be blown!
https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/kill-box-presentation-long-form-1.pdf
Subject:
***Covid Agenda*** DOD contracts with HHS to release bioweapon (Covid virus) and bioweapon countermeasures (the "vaccines") on the world.
This is the definitive work of both Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova.
Reading through all of this shows the work that went into this discovery. The world owes them a huge debt of gratitude, especially for Katherine Watt. She is a paralegal who has laid out the entire US Govt plan. It is staggering in its evil. Truly mind blowing !!!
The Governments work has been incremental, methodical, fiendish, diabolical and just fucking unbelievable. I think people will read this and still not believe our government could be this psychopathic....but here we are and YES they are.
We have all been fooled by perhaps the greatest Psy-Op in history. There are 2 people I know of who have researched this and have found information so incredible; I believe many will doubt it's real and factual. Yet, the information is laid out, meticulously organized and beyond refute.
Presented below is but a small piece of the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. They have discovered the truth of this Covid scandal and have incredible documentation.
They can both be found on Substack. SashaLatypova.substack.com and Katherine Watt at Bailiwick.substack.com. It will take you a month to go through all of Katherine's work and digest it. It's flawlessly researched and documented.
The US Govt is committing mass murder against us and there is nothing you can do about it.
They paid for the work to create a bioweapon aka SARS-COV2. They contracted for the bioweapon countermeasure aka Covid "vaccines".
The DOD in conjunction with HHS (health and human services) is conducting a biowarfare countermeasure campaign against us using "vaccines"..
The DOD (dept of defense) contracts have been structured in such a way as to preclude any safety or other normal protections we would expect to apply. SEE OTA (other transaction authority). OTA allows them to circumvent any and all logical channels such as CDC, FDA testing, etc
As incredible as it seems, this is our reality.
Feel free to contact me for more information. The US Govt has granted itself 100% immunity.