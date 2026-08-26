I was on Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com discussing my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Preorder Now!

CV19 Bioweapon Vax Is Psychopathic Authoritarianism – Dr. Joe Sansone

By Greg Hunter On August 26, 2026

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist, and has been one of the only people to sue to take the CV19 bio-weapon vax off the market in his state. He lost his case despite the fact the CV19 injections have been proven to cause heart disease, auto immune problems, blood clotting and so-called “turbo-cancers” that are still popping up everywhere. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows “US Disabilities Hit an All-Time High of 37 Million In July: UP 23% Since Feb 2021.” Since early 2021, CV19 bio-weapon weapon injections caused an additional 7 million people to be permanently disabled, and millions have been killed globally. No matter how high the death and injury numbers get, Sansone still contends the World (continues) Ignoring Disaster of CV19 Bioweapon Vax.” How can this be? Dr Sansone lays out his case in a new book showing a world run by “Psychopathic Authoritarianism.” This is not a fluke or an accident. Dr. Sansone says, “On a systemic level, I call it “Psychopathic Authoritarianism,” and we are seeing that across the country. With the CV19 shots, the bottom line is these mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The people that deployed this, know this. In my case in Florida, the late Dr. Francis Boyle who gave an affidavit for my case (Boyle wrote the 1989 Bio Weapons Act) publicly stated the Covid injections were, in fact, offensive bio warfare weapons based on the law he wrote. . .. What we are seeing is true unadulterated evil. That is really what my book is all about. In order to defeat these people, you need to know who you are fighting against. These are not normal people who are running the world right now.”

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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