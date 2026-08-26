Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Good Dr. Joe … spot on .

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Steve Z.'s avatar
Steve Z.
3h

Dr. Sansone:

I have recently communicated with Katherine Watt. She took down her Bailiwick News Substack Account. Still I have copies of her work. The covid "vaccine" is legally defined as a bioweapon COUNTERMEASURE by the US Govt....Sars-Cov-2 was the bioweapon.

I'd be happy to forward to you what I have of her phenomenal work. Below is the Covid Kill Box by Ms Watt. If you're unfamiliar with her work, your mind is going to be blown!

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/kill-box-presentation-long-form-1.pdf

Subject:

***Covid Agenda*** DOD contracts with HHS to release bioweapon (Covid virus) and bioweapon countermeasures (the "vaccines") on the world.

This is the definitive work of both Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova.

Reading through all of this shows the work that went into this discovery. The world owes them a huge debt of gratitude, especially for Katherine Watt. She is a paralegal who has laid out the entire US Govt plan. It is staggering in its evil. Truly mind blowing !!!

The Governments work has been incremental, methodical, fiendish, diabolical and just fucking unbelievable. I think people will read this and still not believe our government could be this psychopathic....but here we are and YES they are.

We have all been fooled by perhaps the greatest Psy-Op in history. There are 2 people I know of who have researched this and have found information so incredible; I believe many will doubt it's real and factual. Yet, the information is laid out, meticulously organized and beyond refute.

Presented below is but a small piece of the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. They have discovered the truth of this Covid scandal and have incredible documentation.

They can both be found on Substack. SashaLatypova.substack.com and Katherine Watt at Bailiwick.substack.com. It will take you a month to go through all of Katherine's work and digest it. It's flawlessly researched and documented.

The US Govt is committing mass murder against us and there is nothing you can do about it.

They paid for the work to create a bioweapon aka SARS-COV2. They contracted for the bioweapon countermeasure aka Covid "vaccines".

The DOD in conjunction with HHS (health and human services) is conducting a biowarfare countermeasure campaign against us using "vaccines"..

The DOD (dept of defense) contracts have been structured in such a way as to preclude any safety or other normal protections we would expect to apply. SEE OTA (other transaction authority). OTA allows them to circumvent any and all logical channels such as CDC, FDA testing, etc

As incredible as it seems, this is our reality.

Feel free to contact me for more information. The US Govt has granted itself 100% immunity.

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