Share this! Congressional Switch Board: 202-224-3121

Call Congress and politely, but firmly let your House of Representative member, and both your U.S. Senators know that support for NDAA Section 219, and Intelligence Act Bill Section 622, equates to treason against the United States of America.

These blackmailed and intimidated politicians need to fear the people more than their masters. There are more of us than them!

As I previously posted from military.com:

NDAA Section 219 creates a permanent “Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” between the United States and Israel. This section mandates the integration of U.S. and Israeli defense research, development, testing, and production across highly sensitive domains, specifically including artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons systems, cyber capabilities, and biotechnology.

And also posted from military.com:

Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 mandates the expansion of intelligence sharing between the United States and Israel across multiple intelligence domains, including signals intelligence (SIGINT), human intelligence (HUMINT), and geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). Section 622 does not merely authorize intelligence sharing, it requires it. The provision mandates that the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA Director, and the NSA Director expand and maintain intelligence sharing with Israeli counterpart agencies. Section 622 restricts the President’s ability to suspend or reduce this intelligence sharing absent a specific, narrowly defined national security waiver, a restriction that transforms a discretionary executive function into a statutory obligation and imposes procedural burdens on the President’s exercise of his core foreign affairs authority. Section 622 contains no warrant requirement, no probable cause standard, no minimization procedures for United States person information, and no judicial oversight mechanism of any kind.

Most people we know will have shortened lifespans because of the mRNA bioweapon injections. These same Congressional maggots that participated in poisoning your family members are now literally facilitating the systemic overthrow of our government.

Israel targets and assassinates civilians it deems a threat. Israel will use this intelligence to target and assassinate American citizens at large. Patriots will be targeted more than they already are.

It is bad enough that Congress and the President are betraying America and using the U.S. military as a mercenary force for Israel. This enmeshment of U.S. military forces and intelligence will create an existential threat to American liberty and cause geopolitical destabilization.

What exactly will Israel do with U.S. intelligence?

No sane person can support this. A foreign rogue government with illegal nuclear weapons will have control over American military and intelligence operations. Yes control. The enmeshment of U.S. military and intelligence with Israel is a far greater threat to U.S. autonomy than any foreign power could ever pose.

The President is already bullied by Israel. These bills will make that a systemic permanent situation.

Attorney, David Meiswinkle. President of NationalArm.org asked me to share the message below.

Save the Republic

Stop the Merger with Israel (Second article in the series) Congressional Switch Board: 202-224-3121 Call your Senator and Congressional Representative and tell them to

oppose the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), House version Section 219 and Senate Section 1217; and to strip those sections from the National Defense Authorization Act Bill. These Bills Could Go To The Floor This Week For A Vote. So Call ASAP! Tell your family and friends to do likewise. Please share this email. This Act would give Israel access as equal partners to the United State’s multi-trillion-dollar defense and intelligence system. The proposed merger would end our national sovereignty. Even more so than today. Israel’s problems would become our problems. Their wars our wars. This would be a permanent entanglement. They would be legislated partners at the highest levels in most sensitive and key defense and intelligence areas including: Directed energy and advanced sensing

Cyber defense, electronic warfare and digital resilience

Missile and air defense technologies

Artificial Intelligence, quantum, machine learning and autonomous systems

Biotechnology, biomanufacturing and medical defense

Network Integration, data fusion and contested logistics

Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co production

Counter-unmanned systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms

Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats

Other emerging technologies, as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel This is very serious. The opposition to this legislation could unite our country both Left and Right in our effort to keep the United States, and its citizens, sovereign and free of entanglements. Tell your family and friends to contact their legislators by phone, email, and tag them in social media. Please share this email. David Meiswinkle,

President,

National American Renaissance Movement

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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