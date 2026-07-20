Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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April's avatar
April
2d

Mary — how is it anti-Semitism to say HELL NO to another FOREIGN GOVERNMENT controlling American actions/military?!? Ally or not, hell no! I am not anti-Semitic and neither is Joe Sansone. Always question your government and remind those in Congress to represent We the People — of AMERICA!

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Oma
2d

Are you okay with me posting this on X since you are still not back in there? You’re not right? I completely agree it’s terrifying and our own government is so confused on religion that they give away our country and its people.

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