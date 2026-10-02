I want to thank everybody that ordered a copy of my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. And also a thank you to those of you that gave it a review on Amazon. It is greatly appreciated. Feedback has been very positive on the book. I am doing a push over the weekend to boost its Amazon rankings. If you haven’t ordered a copy yet please do so this weekend. I am trying to boost the book’s profile leading up to the Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, etc., Netherlands bioweapons and genocide trial on October 22nd.

Order a copy now! It is available in Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, and Audiobook.

If you have not yet watched the video that was put out this morning on the Netherlands case, please click on this link to watch the video. It is excellent! There is a YouTube link you can share too.

On a side note persistence pays off. After having my X account hacked on March first I finally managed to get my X account back this morning.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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