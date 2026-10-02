Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Garden Bear's avatar
Garden Bear
7h

God bless you for standing up for us in this very important trial. My husband died shortly after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. He became ill immediately after the shot and died a short time later. I feel that he was murdered. The smug creeps who profited to an insane degree by murdering countless people must be held accountable!

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6h

Thank you for all your efforts.💥🙌🏼

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