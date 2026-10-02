Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, and a total of 18 defendants are on trial in the Netherlands bioweapons and genocide case. This si a civil case on behalf of mRNA nanoparticle injection victims. The hearing at the trial court is October 22, 2026.

The video below is fantastic please share all over.

I am one of the four witnesses (Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeaden, and myself) in the Netherlands genocide and bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al. Sasha Latypova and I will be attending in person.

I am trying to raise $5,000 to recoup the cost of the trip and the loss of work for the week. If you would like to donate, I set up a GiveSendGo, or you can donate through Ko-Fi. Donations may also be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134.

The video is embedded below. It is fantastic. Here is the link to post all over social media. Please share this article too. You can get all the information on the case, including the full witness plea videos and pleadings at https://thenetherlandscase.com/. I will be posting statements etc. later today or on the weekend. I gave a total of four statements accepted by the court.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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