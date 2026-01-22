Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case: Supplement to Motion to Expedite Appeal
Below is a screen shot and pdf of a Supplement to Motion to Expedite Appeal that I filed last night.
Summary of the Appeal can be read here.
My Appellate Brief and Case History Links are here.
GiveSendGo to support this case.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Brilliant work highlighting the structural risks created by appellate delay. I've seen simliar cases where procedural bottlenecks become the real issue even more than the merits themselves. The layering of health freedom statute, constitutional privacy, and biological weapons claims is actually pretty strategic becuase it forces courts to engage on multiple fronts simultaneously.
Dr. Sansone,
Thank you and God Bless in your fight against the monsters in our midst.