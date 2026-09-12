I want to thank everyone for supporting my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul yesterday. Order a Copy Here. It has moved up in the Amazon subcategory rankings. Hardcover is Number 1 New Release in Medical General Psychology. The Paperback is the Number 1 Best Seller in Individual and Society. Kindle is Number 1 New Release in Civil Rights and Liberties. Paperback and Hardcover are Number 5 in Fascism Books. Paperback is 9,288 overall books and Hardcover is 17,288 in overall books.
I will need to land some lager interviews to get the book the exposure it needs. This initial launch may help that effort. I do believe the message of this book is important. Thank you for sharing the Amazon link.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Hope they sell like mad Dr. Joe , congratulations.
A book as important as the Wilhelm Reich book publish in 1933
"Die Massenpsychologie des Faschismus"
"The Mass Psychology of Fascism"
Joseph, thank you for all the work you do to get justice by the truth on this planet ruled since centuries by F... monster bastards.