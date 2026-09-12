I want to thank everyone for supporting my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul yesterday. Order a Copy Here. It has moved up in the Amazon subcategory rankings. Hardcover is Number 1 New Release in Medical General Psychology. The Paperback is the Number 1 Best Seller in Individual and Society. Kindle is Number 1 New Release in Civil Rights and Liberties. Paperback and Hardcover are Number 5 in Fascism Books. Paperback is 9,288 overall books and Hardcover is 17,288 in overall books.

I will need to land some lager interviews to get the book the exposure it needs. This initial launch may help that effort. I do believe the message of this book is important. Thank you for sharing the Amazon link.

Order a Copy Here

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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