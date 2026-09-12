Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6h

Hope they sell like mad Dr. Joe , congratulations.

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ICN.PRESS's avatar
ICN.PRESS
6h

A book as important as the Wilhelm Reich book publish in 1933

"Die Massenpsychologie des Faschismus"

"The Mass Psychology of Fascism"

Joseph, thank you for all the work you do to get justice by the truth on this planet ruled since centuries by F... monster bastards.

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