Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Tess's avatar
Tess
4h

I did it Dr. Joe. Not sure if I did it right, but I hope it helps you.

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Tikun James's avatar
Tikun James
4h

Gee Dr...that's sucky. I am not on X (because of my intuition) or I would try and help you. Good luck! Sending love from Florida 🐬🍊💜🌺

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