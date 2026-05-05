I did a recent interview on Redacted a few weeks ago, unfortunately, instead of listing my website/substack, JosephSansone.com, they listed my X account. My X account was hacked on March 1, 2026, along with other activists. The scammer is posting about bitcoin and money making schemes.

I have repeatedly contacted X trying to resolve the problem, but I have been in their query black hole and have been unable to get a human to review the issue. I have filed a BBB complaint and even an FBI report with digital crimes against whoever the hacker is, because they sent me an email trying to extort me for money to get my account back. I don’t know if anything will come of these complaints, but I do want to keep pressure on them.

If you are on X please, tag @Support @Safety @X on their accounts with something like: “@phdsansone hacked since March 1 via Kirk Moore phishing wave, stuck in support queue, FBI extortion case.” Or something along those lines.

Thank you!

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, GiveSendGo, or donate Bitcoin.

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