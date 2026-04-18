I was on Redacted with Clayton Morris giving an update on my case. Besides watching this interview, you can get up to speed on my case by reading this article and the links in it.

Please note my X account listed was hacked on March 1, 2026, and I have been unable to access it since.

To watch interview, click here or watch below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, GiveSendGo, or donate Bitcoin.

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