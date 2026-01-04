Share

I have been meaning to post this written statement for a couple weeks, but I have been so busy with my case in Florida trying to stop DeSantis from continuing to allow or facilitate the distributing of the mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in Florida, I just have not had the time. The State of Florida has the power to stop it. As does every other state.

The case in the Netherlands is civil case on behalf of injured plaintiffs, and the case asserts crimes of genocide and distribution of bioweapons. I was in touch with the Netherlands team before they filed the case. The case did survive a motion to dismiss and is moving forward so far. Attorney Peter Stassen had proposed the witnesses, but the court denied witnesses in the case. He is appealing that decision and also the decision not to allow the public and alternative media (real media) in the courtroom. The case itself is moving forward. My understanding is that the court is denying witnesses, not challenging the actual witness’s credibility.

More about the case or to support the case visit website: https://rechtoprecht.online/

I am one of the proposed witnesses, which include, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, and myself. I had helped arrange for Dr. Francis Boyle to testify. This was to be a surprise the court did not even know yet. Unfortunately, he died a few weeks later on Jan 30, 2025. I know there is speculation about that, but I have yet to see evidence. I think the speculation feeds the cowardice so i don’t go there, although, I am not discounting anything.

I did post the press conference and all five witness video statements before:

https://www.josephsansone.com/p/the-great-reset-on-trial

The main point of my testimony is to authenticate Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit that was used in my cases and his legal view, which he had made public.

This is a copy of the text of my written statement and video statement for the Netherlands case, which is a civil case against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, and others. These statements were published partly in the event witnesses are not allowed. I suppose it is possible the court will allow written statements and not actual testimony.

Video Statement followed by written statement below.

