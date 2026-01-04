The Great Reset on Trial: My Statement in Netherlands Case
I have been meaning to post this written statement for a couple weeks, but I have been so busy with my case in Florida trying to stop DeSantis from continuing to allow or facilitate the distributing of the mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in Florida, I just have not had the time. The State of Florida has the power to stop it. As does every other state.
The case in the Netherlands is civil case on behalf of injured plaintiffs, and the case asserts crimes of genocide and distribution of bioweapons. I was in touch with the Netherlands team before they filed the case. The case did survive a motion to dismiss and is moving forward so far. Attorney Peter Stassen had proposed the witnesses, but the court denied witnesses in the case. He is appealing that decision and also the decision not to allow the public and alternative media (real media) in the courtroom. The case itself is moving forward. My understanding is that the court is denying witnesses, not challenging the actual witness’s credibility.
I am one of the proposed witnesses, which include, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, and myself. I had helped arrange for Dr. Francis Boyle to testify. This was to be a surprise the court did not even know yet. Unfortunately, he died a few weeks later on Jan 30, 2025. I know there is speculation about that, but I have yet to see evidence. I think the speculation feeds the cowardice so i don’t go there, although, I am not discounting anything.
The main point of my testimony is to authenticate Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit that was used in my cases and his legal view, which he had made public.
This is a copy of the text of my written statement and video statement for the Netherlands case, which is a civil case against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, and others. These statements were published partly in the event witnesses are not allowed. I suppose it is possible the court will allow written statements and not actual testimony.
Video Statement followed by written statement below.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Affidavit
Pursuant to 28 USC 1746, I Joseph Sansone, declare under penalty of perjury that the following statement is true to the best of my knowledge.
I am a psychotherapist with a B.A. in psychology, an M.S. in clinical mental health counseling, and a PhD in psychology. I have been litigating in Florida for over a year and a half to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction. The injections also violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS as well as the biological Weapons Convention.
I filed an affidavit in my Florida case from Dr. Franics Boyle, the law professor that lobbied for and wrote the Biological Weapons and Anti-terrorism Act of 1989, which is the U.S. domestic implementation legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention. Dr. Boyle was arguably the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons. Dr. Boyle’s affidavit clearly states that the mRNA nanoparticle injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons and Fla Stat. 790.166.
I certify the authenticity of Dr. Boyle’s affidavit and to his intent to testify in this case before his untimely death, that COVID and mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction.
I have also been initiating legislation to prohibit mRNA Nanoparticle injections because they are already illegal under existing biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction laws.
I believe that the COVID 19 and mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention and relevant Dutch law.
There can be no lawful purpose to distribute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting civilian populations. There can be no law that sanctions murder and genocide. Such a law is invalid on its face.
In short the:
1- mRNA nanoparticle injections have a negative effectiveness
2- mRNA nanoparticle injections cause harm, including death
3- mRNA nanoparticle injections injure and kill directly and indirectly via shedding
4- mRNA nanoparticle injections contain dual use nanotechnology
6- The governments, pharmaceutical Industry, and government controlled media collaborated and concealed the deadly effects of the mRNA nanoparticle injections.
The mRNA injections have no prophylactic effect and instead are associated with a negative effectiveness. [i] They also cause a host of disorders, diseases, disabilities, and death. While this knowledge was known to governmental entities, healthcare facilities, and pharmaceutical companies, these entities continued to claim that the COVID/mRNA injections were safe and effective. This shows clear criminal intent.
The Florida Department of Health has stated in official health bulletins that mRNA is not safe for humans and poses a potential threat to the human genome. [ii] [iii] [iv] More recently, The United States Department of Health and Human Services has stated in an official press release and in an official public statement that mRNA fails to protect effectively against the Flu and COVID and that the risks outweigh the benefits. [v] [vi] This demonstrates clear criminal intent with the continued distribution of mRNA. According to the Kansas versus Pfizer case this information was available to public health authorities as early as December 2020. [vii].
The mRNA technology was a DARPA project. Furthermore, what is called COVID 19 is an offensive bioweapon developed with gain of function research. [viii] COVID 19 injections are a derivative of that, therefore making COVID 19 injections a bioweapon too. This demonstrates premeditation and foreknowledge at some level of the world’s governments, and again, criminal intent. A recent peer reviewed journal article in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons entitled COVID 19 Harms and Damages a Non Exhaustive Conclusion stated that both the ‘virus’ and the ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention. [ix]
More recently, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal issued an ORDER stating that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction becoming the first governing body and judicial authority to issue such an ORDER. [x]
Recent research out of Japan showed that of 21 million injected people there were 610,000 deaths attributed to the COVID injections. [xi] Based on population this would equate to an underreporting factor of 41 in VAERS meaning 1,558,000 dead in the U.S. shortly after getting the COVID injections. This does not take into account the people that die from complications years afterward from cancer, heart attacks, neurological disorder, autoimmune diseases, and so on. Some estimates are that there are an approximate 5000 excess deaths a week or 250,000 deaths a year in the United States linked to mRNA injections. [xii]
The COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, metabolic disorders, chronic fatigue, chronic inflammation, and death, to name a few of the issues. [xiii] The COVID 19/mRNA shots are associated with a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths, [xiv] 112,000% increase in brain strokes [xv] when compared to the flu shots, reduced birth rates, [xvi] increased infant mortality, [xvii] increased mortality overall, and potentially a 37% reduction in lifespans. [xviii] Extrapolated over the course of a lifetime this would be a 29 year reduction in lifespans.[xix] This could mean that children getting these shots will be lucky to live into their 50s. The continued immune system failure or Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) [xx] will continue to contribute to cancers and the other disorders and diseases.
Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) information reported in U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing on January 24, 2022 revealed a dramatic increase in multiple serious diseases ranging from cancers, heart issues, to neurological, and autoimmune diseases, to name a few. [xxi]
The mRNA technology has an uncontrolled biodistribution throughout the body of spike proteins and other materials and is transmissible to unvaccinated individuals. [xxii] [xxiii] [xxiv] Dark field microscopy live blood analysis indicates that hydrogels and nanotechnologies may be present in the blood of the vaccinated, as well as present in the blood of the unvaccinated due to shedding or transmission of this technology. [xxv] [xxvi] [xxvii]
U.S. patent US9539210 B2 highlights the dual-use nature of mRNA nanoparticle technologies, particularly in their application as vaccines or therapeutics. The mechanisms can be adapted to deliver harmful genetic material. Nanoparticles can precisely target specific cells, for malicious purposes. The ability to introduce and express specific genes creates a risk of delivering genetic instructions with harmful intent. Nanoparticles and mRNA-based delivery systems, have inherent dual-use potential. The scalable manufacturing of mRNA-based platforms can facilitate bioterrorism. COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections contain nanotechnology and nanodevices and are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. [xxviii] [xxix] [xxx]
In conclusion, mRNA nanoparticle injections cause harm to injure and kill directly, have a negative effectiveness, injure and kill indirectly via shedding or transmission, contain dual use nanotechnology as a delivery system, and there seems a clear concerted international effort between governments, media, the healthcare industry, and the pharmaceutical industry, to conceal this information.
The sad reality is that most people will have shortened lifespan because of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. The shortened lifespans, decreased birth rates, and increased infant mortality, reveal a depopulation effort at work. The altering of the genetic code literally poses an existential threat to the future survival of our species. This Court has an opportunity to redress these crimes against humanity. If this Court does nothing the biowarfare against the people of the Netherlands and the human race will continue. I pray this Court acts to protect our species.
Pursuant to 28 USC 1746, I Joseph Sansone, declare under penalty of perjury that the above statement is true to the best of my knowledge.
/s/ Joseph Sansone
