Approximately 1:30 PM Eastern Time — Press Conference Livestream

Attorney Peter Stassen, Sasha Latypova, and myself will be in person. Dr. Michael Yeaden, and Catherine Austin Fitts will be remote. Fiona Rose Diamond will be moderating.

Click this Link or the Image Below to Watch:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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