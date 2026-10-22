Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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ML Cohen's avatar
ML Cohen
11hEdited

Be Careful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Do not eat anything you don’t see prepared. Don’t trust anyone

Do not forget what happened to your expert witness. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
5h

Testimonies Are Revealing WorldWide Eugenics Disguised as Vaxx! Incredible Courage on Behalf of All Providing Time and Energy

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