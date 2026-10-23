Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5h

Still praying for them and their safety.

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Pam's avatar
Pam
3h

Keep the faith Joe. Praying that justice will be served.

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