Looks like there was a problem with the link I sent out earlier for the press conference live stream. Attorney Peter Stassen, Sasha Latypova, and myself participated in person. Dr. Michael Yeaden, and Catherine Austin Fitts participated remotely. Fiona Rose Diamond moderated. Note, the video is a little blurry but the audio is fine. Here is a link to Shannon Joy’s livestream on X.

Below is our brief speeches at the court house steps after the hearing at the trial court.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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