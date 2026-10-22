Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Martin N.'s avatar
Martin N.
20h

THANK YOU, DR. SANSONE!

MY BIG BROTHER, CHRIS, DEAD FROM THE PFIZER SHOTS IN 2022, APPLAUDS YOU FROM HIS GRAVE. 💜🙏

PLEASE PASS THIS SENTIMENT ON TO SHANNON JOY, SASHA LATYPOVA, AND ALL THE OTHER WARRIORS IN THIS TRIAL.

#DOITFORCHRIS

Buskman

The Buskman Report

The TRUTH Will Prevail!

Find me on: Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheBuskManReport?e9s=src_v1_cbl

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Cara Besh's avatar
Cara Besh
18h

Give 'em H*LL Joe!

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