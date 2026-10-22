Approximately 6:30 AM Eastern time. This official livestream link for the court hearing: https://streams.nfgd.nl/livestream-coronazaak-22-oktober-2026

Case Info Click Here

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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