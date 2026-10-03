Several people have asked me about details of the Netherlands bioweapon and genocide civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al. For an overview of the case, the 53 minute video I posted Friday is really well done.

All the case materials are also provided on TheNetherlandsCase.com. This website has all the information on the case in a well organized manner. Please explore the website to review the case.

Written Statements:

I provided the Court four written statements. Click this link to view my four written statements.

Sasha Latypova provided the court with an extensive written statement. Click this link to read Sasha Latypova’s statement.

Dr. Michael Yeadon provided a written statement. Click this link to read Dr. Michael Yeadon’s written statement.

Catherine Austin Fitts provided two extensive reports. Click this link to read Catherine Austin Fitts statements.

This is the full 4 hour and thirty five minute video plea. You can also watch it here.

This is the 53 minute video overview of the case that I posted Friday. If you have not watched this, it this is a great place to start. It is a very well produced documentary style depiction of the case.

Share these videos!

If you would like to donate to support the press conference and ongoing litigation Click here.

I am trying to raise funds to recoup the cost of the trip and the loss of work for the week. If you would like to donate, I set up a GiveSendGo, or you can donate through Ko-Fi. Donations may also be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend