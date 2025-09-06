Yesterday morning I joined Harrison Smith on The American Journal to discuss why President Trump made a post on Truth Social appearing to question Operation Warp Speed. I discussed the recent peer reviewed scientific journal article stating that the COVID virus and vaccine violated the Biological Weapons Convention, the World Council for Health declaration that MRNA Nanoparticle injections are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction and endorsement of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. I also discussed my case to prohibit MRNA because they are weapons of mass destruction… Click here or the image below to watch the interview.

