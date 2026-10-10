There are so many issues that warrant attention the past two weeks, but I have been getting ready for the Netherlands Case Trip Against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, Pfizer, Etc. and have not been able to write about them. I just wanted to share this quick update. Persistence pays off sometimes. I finally got my X account back. My account was hacked on March 1, 2026, and I had not been able to get it back. The hacker even attempted to extort me. I filed complaints with the FBI, Florida AG’s Office, and BBB. None of this seemed to help.
Every week or two I would attempt to get it back to no avail as I was lost in the Artificial Intelligence negative feedback loop. Finally, I received an actual human response, and on the morning of Friday October 2, 2026, I got my account back.
Please follow me on X.com, my handle is @phdsansone
Follow me on PickAx.com my handle is also @phdsansone
I plan on building up both platforms over time.
If you would like to follow me on Youtube.com you can do so here.
If you would like to follow me on Rumble.com you can do so here.
My Website/Substack Newsletter, JosephSansone.com, will remain my primary channel.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good!
In Oct of 2025 I was hacked on X. To no avail have I been able to get the hack removed and my X site returned to me. They said I violated their rules. No explanation and no response. They took my $87 dollars and kept it. X, Facebook, Google, Microsoft all are maximizing their profitability and not preventing their users to be compromised, stolen from or marginalized. They deny culpability since they have smarter lawyers than the FCC and the FTC.