Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Good!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1hEdited

In Oct of 2025 I was hacked on X. To no avail have I been able to get the hack removed and my X site returned to me. They said I violated their rules. No explanation and no response. They took my $87 dollars and kept it. X, Facebook, Google, Microsoft all are maximizing their profitability and not preventing their users to be compromised, stolen from or marginalized. They deny culpability since they have smarter lawyers than the FCC and the FTC.

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