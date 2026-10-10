There are so many issues that warrant attention the past two weeks, but I have been getting ready for the Netherlands Case Trip Against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, Pfizer, Etc. and have not been able to write about them. I just wanted to share this quick update. Persistence pays off sometimes. I finally got my X account back. My account was hacked on March 1, 2026, and I had not been able to get it back. The hacker even attempted to extort me. I filed complaints with the FBI, Florida AG’s Office, and BBB. None of this seemed to help.

Every week or two I would attempt to get it back to no avail as I was lost in the Artificial Intelligence negative feedback loop. Finally, I received an actual human response, and on the morning of Friday October 2, 2026, I got my account back.

Please follow me on X.com, my handle is @phdsansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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