I will be on Jeff Dornik’s show at 1 PM eastern discussing my case seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Funds are needed for me to fight this trial. After a procedural win Case (2024-CA-001977) is back at the Trial Court. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated. Click on this link or the image below to watch the interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend