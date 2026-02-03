Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Shannon Joy Show 2-2-2026
Great to be on the Shannon Joy show yesterday discussing my case Sansone V> DeSantis, Uthmeier. MRNA Bioweapons Case, and the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act recently introduced in Arizona legislature by Representative Rachel Jones Keshel. Subscribe to Shannon Joy Show newsletter here.
I come on about 28 minutes in. Click this link or the image below to watch.
GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God bless you! 🙏
Very important to assess scenarios accurately.
DJT simply forced the release by suggesting them a nothing burger.
Shannon Joy needs to hone her skills.
"All of a sudden". Then she conflates people in power... All the same??
In any case the fake news is now as always the fake news.
It is not a "limited hangout".
The mRNA De Santis debacle is most definitely worth the bullhorn.