I will be on Awake Nation Live on 8-18-2026 from 8:00-8:30 AM Eastern Time, talking about my upcoming book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Pre-Order Here!

Click on this link or the image below to get to the Awake Nation Rumble Channel.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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