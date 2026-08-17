Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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James Mac Donald's avatar
James Mac Donald
2h

I wish I could be there, it will be very informative and an eye opener for some, all the best to Dr Joseph Sansone , and all in attendance at this great event!!

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