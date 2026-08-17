Dr. Joseph Sansone on Awake Nation Live 8-18-2026
I will be on Awake Nation Live on 8-18-2026 from 8:00-8:30 AM Eastern Time, talking about my upcoming book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
Click on this link or the image below to get to the Awake Nation Rumble Channel.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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I wish I could be there, it will be very informative and an eye opener for some, all the best to Dr Joseph Sansone , and all in attendance at this great event!!