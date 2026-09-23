Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
15h

You are a warrior for the truth...May your book touch many and awaken them.

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DRK's avatar
DRK
15h

Deep appreciation for all the good work you have done & are doing - including writing this book!

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