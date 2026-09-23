I will be on with Attorney Dan Schultz of PrecinctStrategy.com to discuss my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. The interview will air at 6PM Eastern. When I reached out to Dan Schultz he did not hesitate to introduce my Ban the Jab resolution which was passed by Maricopa County and the Arizona Republican Party in April of 2024. The resolution declared COVID 19 injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

You can watch by clicking this link. Order the book by clicking cover image below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend