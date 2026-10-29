I was interviewed by Monique Mackay an independent journalist from Canada about the Netherlands Genocide and Bioweapons Case against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla, and my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul ORDER NOW!
You can follow Monique on Instagram.
Click Here or the Image Below to Watch the Interview
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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https://substack.com/@ddougiedoug/note/c-354361671?r=evmjp