This is the hearing from the Netherlands dubbed to English. Between the hearing and the information at TheNetherlandsCase.com you should be able to get up to speed. Sasha Latypova and I attended in person and were in the courtroom with headsets and were able to listen to an English translation of the proceedings in real time just as we did at the March hearing. We also had a printout of Attorney Peter Stassen’s presentation. All four witnesses provided written statements and video statements. Dr. Michael Yeaden, and Catherine Austin Fitts attended the press conference remotely while Sasha and I attended in person.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend