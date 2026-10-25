Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
6h

Thank you for taking this stand against evil.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
6h

Why didn’t Dr. Yeadon and Mrs. Fitts get to come in?

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