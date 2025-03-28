Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Ken Frazier
Mar 29

It should be noted that Byron Donalds, while speaking at a Collier County Republican Executive Committee meeting back in 2022, while speaking from the podium to the assembled Executive Committee, said that we as citizens were "just going to have to get used to using central bank digital currency." I was at that meeting and heard him say it with my own ears.

Ken Frazier, former member of the CCREC

Truth Seeker
Mar 28

Very much surprised at this reveal. Details matter and his advocacy of mRNA is an absolute deal breaker. Saying that Jan 6th ers got what they deserve makes my blood boil

M Gaetz well suited. Ladapo is already Surgeon Gen, a job he does admirably.

