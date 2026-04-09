Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Bonnie Tarlton's avatar
Bonnie Tarlton
8h

Stay strong.

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Polly Pyle's avatar
Polly Pyle
8h

The great reset is in full swing. All we can do is to be aware and to continue talking about it so others understand. Thank you Dr. Sansone

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