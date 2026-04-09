The Appellate Court in the Netherlands dismissed the appeal as inadmissible. The plaintiffs were appealing the trial court’s decision to not allow witnesses in the case. See the press release below.

The hearing on the merits of the case will be on October 22, 2026 in Leeuwarden. This is a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, et al on behalf of injured plaintiffs. The case asserts that the COVID mRNA injections are bioweapons and a genocide crimes were committed.

This appeal was about allowing witnesses to testify at the trial court. The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

The Court ORDER can be read here.

Basenet Attachment 610578157 2 English Translation Arrest Hof Amsterdam 200 1.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can watch my update from the Netherlands explaining the appeal.

On March 9, 2026, Attorney Peter Stassen gave a historic presentation to the appellate court. The hearing can be viewed here dubbed to English.

To support this legal effort in the Netherlands or read case materials visit the Recht Oprecht Foundation’s website here.

Press Release 09042026 172KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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