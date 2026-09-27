The audiobook version of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is now available in audiobook through Amazon’s virtual voice on both Amazon and Audible. Some have been asking for the audiobook version, so here it is.

My view is that the way things are going print books will literally be worth their weight in gold on the black market (free market) in the future. Once all the world’s literature is digital it will be changed to shape and control human behavior. I encourage people to get a print copy of any book you purchase for posterity.

Having said that, for those that don’t have the time to read or only have time to listen when traveling etc., the audio book is now available. Read Prepublication Endorsements Here!

Order Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, or Audiobook Version Today!

Affiliate — Aurmina Deep Earth Mineral Water

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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