Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Admin
7h

This looks fantastic! I just bought a copy and am excited to read it. I’ve come to similar conclusions as you have and have concluded that again and again, in land after land, cruel sociopaths came up with an unconscionably terrible, forced wealth extraction system that resulted in inescapable misery and poverty for millions.

Across eleven empires AI guided me through, a ruling class representing generally less than 2% of the population lived in unparalleled luxury, maintaining their position through unconscionably cruel violence and horrific subjugation of the masses that targeted adults and children alike.

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Bassehound
6h

Ordered, TY looking forward to it.

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