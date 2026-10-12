Our friend, Arizona Representative, Rachel Jones Keshel, was one of three patriotic American legislators to introduce the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. Representative Shane Mekeland of Minnesota, and Senator Janice Bowling of Tennessee, also introduced the bill. The bill recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction laws, prohibits them, and creates severe criminal penalties for continued distribution. I plan to get this bill reintroduced in all three states and add other states.

Rachel is in a tough race for reelection and being targeted now. Don’t let them ‘Massie’ Rachel Jones Keshel. We are at war. Rachel Jones Keshel is one of three state legislators across the United States that had the courage to introduce my bill. No member of Congress has had the courage to introduce the federal version of the bill.

I am posting this independent private message on my own exercising my First Amendment rights.

Most people you know, and love, were poisoned by these monsters. If you can, please consider supporting Rachel’s campaign. And please share her website with friends across America.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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