Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Andermarty's avatar
Andermarty
May 15, 2025

Love lawyer Lisa. Thank you.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
May 15, 2025

Thanks for promoting Lawyer Lisa and her new book.

She has a wonderful way with words and I am sure it’s going to be a great read filled with wit, humor and wisdom.

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