I posted this breaking news on Monday/Labor Day. I am reposting because the press release is now available on the World Council for Health Florida website and also the World Council for Health Global website.

I am not a speaker, but will be attending as a guest at the FL WCH event on Saturday September 27th.

The World Council for Health Florida (WCH FL) officially declares:

MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction that have caused a massive amount of disease, disability, and death, and without intervention, this will continue into the foreseeable future.

The World Council for Health Florida is therefore endorsing the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and calls upon legislators to support this proposed bill.”

In an official health bulletin, the Florida Department of Health has stated that MRNA is not safe for human use and is a potential threat to the human genome. [i] [ii] More recently, in an official press release and an official press video statement, the United States Department of Health and Human Services has stated “mRNA vaccines don’t perform well for upper respiratory tract viruses” and that the “mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses”. [iii] [iv]

In addition, an explosive new peer reviewed journal article with multiple prominent researchers shows that COVID-19 and COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ violate the Biological Weapons Convention,[v] it is incumbent upon the Governor and Attorney General of the State of Florida to enforce Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act is unique in that it recognizes that MRNA products are already illegal according to existing biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. The bill also creates a criminal and civil liability for government officials for non-enforcement.

Marivic Villa, M.D., Chair of the World Council for Health Florida is treating thousands of MRNA injection victims at her clinic in the Villages in central Florida, which is the largest senior living community in the United States. Dr. Villa has spoken in multiple public venues advocating for the victims of the MRNA injections and has routinely called them bioweapons.

On July 29th, 2024, Dr. Villa had previously declared that the MRNA injections are bioweapons, while speaking alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The event was hosted for the Lee County Republican Assembly, by Dr. Joseph Sansone, author of the proposed bill. Also speaking was Andrew Zywiec, M.D., who also declared the MRNA injections as bioweapons. Dr. Zywiec is also an advisor to WCH FL.

Sansone created 50 state versions of the bill, including a federal version. The bill has been introduced into the Minnesota legislature by Representative Shane Mekeland.

The World Council for Health Florida is the first Health Freedom organization to declare MRNA injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The World Council for Health Florida is also hosting an event on September 27th, 2025, featuring well known health freedom medical doctors, scientists and advocates. Speakers include, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Homer Lim, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Mark Brody, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Kevin McKernan, Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, Dr. David Speicher, Maija Hahn, Abraxas Hudson and Dr. Marivic Villa- WCH FL – Chair

The event, Healing Beyond Covid: Vaccine-Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sep 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM. Registration begins at 7 AM.

