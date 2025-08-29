Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Right. Your approach is prudent. I learned long ago that the definition of Democide includes government officials' unambiguous knowing of harms and not acting to stop the agent that is causing the harms. Thus, I have been comfortable calling the MRNA distribution Democide even though we do not yet have a smoking gun, command and control evidence of murder. Kennedy has the data. It is unambiguous. He must protect the public.

"...Robert Kennedy Jr. put out an official video statement and press release stating, “mRNA vaccines don’t perform well for upper respiratory tract viruses” and that the “mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses”. ... This statement appears to demonstrate criminal intent on behalf of RFK Jr. and the federal government each and every day they continue to allow mRNA on the market." While what you say about "criminal intent" might be true, at least theoretically, it is worth bearing in mind what sort of a juggernaut RKF Jr. is up against. Is it reasonable to expect that he can eradicate all entrenched, institutional malignancy in a single swipe? Perhaps—perhaps not. It seems more reasonable, or at least more forgiving, to assume that he will have to take care of such matters in a logical, stepwise manner, which, of course, would require considerable time. Whether he will actual do that,—or indeed anything—however, remains an open question.

