Recently, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. put out an official video statement and press release stating, “mRNA vaccines don’t perform well for upper respiratory tract viruses” and that the “mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses”. The implications of this official HHS statement are profound. This statement appears to demonstrate criminal intent on behalf of RFK Jr. and the federal government each and every day they continue to allow mRNA on the market.

One of the elements required in 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, is intent. In my initial complaint, and in my appellate brief in my pending appeal in FL 1DCA, I essentially argue that once it was known that the mRNA nanoparticle injections did not protect against COVID 19 and in fact had a negative effectiveness, and that they caused harm, including death, that continued distribution, while falsely claiming the mRNA shots were ‘safe and effective’, demonstrates intent. If not specific intent, which it may very well meet the criteria, it meets the criteria of ‘knowingness’ intent for certain. In 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS the law does not specify whether specific intent or knowingness threshold of intent is required.

Yes, we know that this attack on humanity was premeditated and part of a depopulation, transhumanist, and technocratic slavery agenda. I choose not to go there in my case for the most part and keep it simple as just described.

Some argue that if a biological agent is labelled as a so called ‘vaccine’ and that government agencies claim it is for public health purposes that somehow makes intent impossible to prove intent. I do not agree with this assertion. The criminal’s claim to their intent is not the deciding factor to their intentions. The best indicator of that is the facts. As stated above, I believe intent was established and at a minimum meeting the ‘knowingness’ criteria.

HHS’ official statement and press release dated August 5, 2025 make any debate about intention moot, at least from that date moving forward.

On August 27, 2025, Secretary Kennedy posted the following on his X account:

“I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded. FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three. Thank you @DrMakaryFDA for your leadership.”

On the surface this looks like a good move. Except when you remember that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, then retreating to the psychological operation about mandates is problematic. Protecting someone’s right to get injected with a bioweapon is like saying that you have a right to drink coffee that is poisoned with cyanide that nobody told you was in there, and the guy standing next to you can get sick from the smell (shedding/transmission).

Kennedy appears to be saying that he will fight to keep biological and technological weapons of mass destruction on the market. The facade is to pretend this is about public safety, accountability, and choice. This is a lie. Your friends and family members were murdered. Many more of your friends and family members will continue to get sick and die in the future from complications from the shots. Dr. Marivic Villa recently revealed that bloodwork revealed that over 70% of her patients are experiencing immune system problems even if currently asymptomatic.

HHS admits the shots don’t work and are harmful, then offers safety protocols to make sure people don’t get harmed in the future…

This is the textbook definition of a limited hangout:

According to Victor Marchetti, a former special assistant to the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a limited hangout is "spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting—sometimes even volunteering—some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further." While used by the CIA and other intelligence organizations, the tactic has become popularized in the corporate and political spheres.

Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that wrote the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act endorsed my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and then about a year later provided an affidavit for my cases stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons in violation of 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS and also Fla. Stat. 790.166. Dr. Boyle was arguably the world’s leading legal authority on Biological Weapons.

Dr. Boyle had stated in January of 2020 that COVID 19 was a bioweapon developed through gain of function research. In late 2020, before the COVID 19 vaccines came out, Dr. Boyle publicly stated that the so called ‘vaccines’ were a bioweapon.

It is nearly impossible that RFK Jr. was not aware of Dr. Francis Boyle’s view on the mRNA bioweapon injections. According to this article by Children’s Health Defense, Dr. Boyle seems to have unofficially advised Children’s Health Defense and was apparently interviewed by RFK Jr. in early 2024.

A recent peer reviewed article in the Journal for American Physicians and Surgeons clearly states that "The virus (and vaccine)” are a “violation of the Biological Weapons Convention!" This paper is explosive and will have a dramatic impact.

It is increasingly recognized that COVID and COVID injections are biological weapons. Over the next decade, as more people continue to get sick and die from complications of these injections people will need to be prosecuted. I’m guessing that people in positions of power that admitted that the mRNA injections did not work and that their risks outweighed the benefits, yet did not remove the shots from the market, will be low hanging fruit…..RFK Jr. needs to act swiftly, or in the future he may very well be that low hanging fruit…..

