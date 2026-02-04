Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis Ogle's avatar
Travis Ogle
11h

Amen to your prayers, Dr. Sansone.

Reply
Share
1 reply
erin's avatar
erin
11h

Sending prayers up!

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture