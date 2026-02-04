https://www.givesendgo.com/Warner

The Man Who Fought Mandates Is Now Fighting Cancer

During COVID, when Americans were fired, expelled, silenced, and coerced, Warner Mendenhall took the cases others wouldn’t. He fought hospitals, universities, corporations, and government-backed mandates, often pro bono, all to defend bodily autonomy, informed consent, and basic constitutional freedoms.

Now Warner is in the fight of his life and he needs your prayers and support.

He has been diagnosed with Stage 4C cancer. His outlook is strong, but the road ahead is demanding physically, emotionally, and financially. Medical care, treatment, travel, and time away from work add up quickly. For years, Warner carried this movement when it was heavy. Now it’s our turn to carry him.

If Warner Mendenhall ever helped you - or helped protect the freedoms you still have - this is Your moment to stand and support him.

This fundraiser will help:

Cover medical and treatment-related expenses

Reduce financial stress so Warner can focus on healing

Support a man who helped thousands stand their ground

If you were able to:

Keep your job

Stay in school

Travel freely

Refuse a medical intervention without losing everything

Then stand with the man who helped make that possible

Please join us in praying for Warner. We believe our merciful Father will answer our prayers for Warner’s complete healing. May God’s will be done!🙏

Thank you!”

https://www.givesendgo.com/Warner

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend