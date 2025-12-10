🔥 URGENT CALL TO ACTION FOR FLORIDIANS – DEC. 12 IS THE DAY 🔥

Susan Sweetin and Santa Rosa County GOP Chair Sharon Regan asked me to share this important message for Floridians.

Pharmaceutical lobbyists will be in the room.

So must Florida’s medical freedom parents, providers, and advocates.

On Friday, December 12, the Florida Department of Health will hold the only public workshop on a proposed rule change that would REMOVE vaccine mandates for:

• Chickenpox

• Hepatitis B

• Hib

• Pneumococcal

This is the moment many families have waited decades for — but your presence is what will make the difference.

If the room is filled with pharmaceutical interests, and families are absent, the message sent to the state is clear.

If the room is filled with parents, doctors, nurses, educators, and citizens who support informed consent, the message is even clearer:

Florida wants voluntary vaccination decisions — not government mandates.

⸻

📅 SHOW UP IN PERSON — YOUR VOICE COUNTS

WHEN: Friday, December 12, 2025

TIME: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CST

WHERE: Hyatt Place Panama City Beach — The Dunes Conference Room

DOORS OPEN: 8:00 am (arrive early — seating is limited and pharma groups will fill chairs fast)

Anyone may give a 2-minute statement — even reading from notes is fine.

Parents, grandparents, healthcare workers, teachers, attorneys, researchers… every voice matters.

This is not a debate.

This is a public record of what Floridians want for their families.

⸻

📩 If You Cannot Attend — Send Written Support

Email supportive comments BEFORE Dec. 12 at 12:00 pm CST to:

VaccineRule@flhealth.gov

In your message, simply explain why eliminating vaccine mandates matters to you or your family, and why Florida must protect voluntary, informed vaccination decisions.

⸻

🔥 WHY THIS MATTERS SO MUCH RIGHT NOW

Pharmaceutical and medical trade lobbyists — the groups who profit from mandates — will absolutely be present.

They will come organized, scripted, and ready to pressure the Department of Health.

The only counterweight to that influence is YOU.

When lawmakers and

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend