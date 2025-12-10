Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
21m

Joseph......you should get Peggy Hall/The Healthy American, in on all of this stuff!

I'm sure that she would help.

She now resides in Fla, as well as her home state of Cali.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture