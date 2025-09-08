The Trump administration’s mixed messaging serves a purpose. The mixed messaging feeds the cognitive dissonance induced denial of many supporters. These people tend to cling to a little crumb of hope and disregard all evidence contrary to their rigid belief. This alleviates the dissonance or that uncomfortable feeling when they are confronted with evidence that disconfirms their false belief. This is a textbook response to cognitive dissonance. I wrote in detail about cognitive dissonance in politics recently.

The recent post on Truth Social by President Trump had many in a euphoric bliss celebrating that Trump finally is pivoting on Operation Warp Speed. Others saw it is a set up to allow pharma to put forth bogus studies to try and justify the deployment of the MRNA weapons that have left disease, disability, and death, in its wake.

Trump’s message read:

"It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???" Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT”

In this post Trump reiterates nonsense that Operations Warp Speed saved millions of lives and does set it up for big pharma to spin a line of BS. However, it is the first time that Trump has separated himself form Operation Warp Speed. In fact, it is very clear that he is reestablishing plausible deniability for himself, which was lost on day two of his administration when he announced Project Stargate the construction of gigantic AI databases already underway and praised MRNA technology.

It is the timing of Trump’s statement about Operation Warp Speed that should be scrutinized to evaluate the statement. At approximately 12:30 AM on Thursday August 28, 2025, I was speaking with Dr. Andrew Zywiec, asking when he expected the peer reviewed scientific journal article, of which he was the lead author, to be published. During the conversation it turned out that this paper, which had eleven well known researchers and doctors, was published in the Journal for American Physicians and Surgeons. I immediately broke the story and published this on my website/Substack at approximately 2 AM. I tipped off a CHD reporter and then and CHD ran a story about this scientific paper too.

There is no doubt that the White House saw this paper. Understand that the significance of this paper can not be understated. This is a peer reviewed scientific journal article stating that the COVID ‘virus and ‘vaccine violated the biological weapons convention.

Trump was seeking to reestablish plausible deniability for himself partly because of this scientific journal article because the ground may be shifting underneath him. Scientific papers are always understated. When a journal article says that the ‘virus’ and ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention, in normal talk that means it is a bioweapon and there is blood to pay. Although there are many prominent authors on this paper, the peer review process is blinded. The reviewers did not know who the authors were. To get a paper published in a journal like the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons means that it is clear that the MRNA injections are a bioweapon.

Prior to this there was the mixed messaging of Robert Kennedy Jr. in his official capacity stating that MRNA injections did not protect against the Flu or COVID and that the risks outweighed the benefit. Yet, Secretary Kennedy did not remove the MRNA products from the market. This literally establishes intent from that moment forward in my view.

Then we had the recent duality of Secretary of Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. being grilled and sautéed in Congress for firing worthless CDC employees. With it came all the rallying cry posts to come to Kennedy’s support. This day of drama was then topped off with Donald and Melania Trump having dinner with Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and other tech giants talking about how they will rule and control us. Bill Gates even talks about how great MRNA was and Operation Warp Speed.

Then after Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo held a press conference that Florida will be moving to end all vaccine mandates Trump starts speaking in favor of vaccine mandates at the White House.

This mixed massaging pattern from Trump, and the Trump administration is applied to other issues too. For instance, in foreign policy Trump sound like a non interventionist then engaging in an attack on Iran, then goes from unconditional surrender, to we need have a peace deal. The mixed messaging is really applied to all areas of his administration. Trump claims to be against Centralized Digital Bank Currencies then pushes the Genius Act, which creates a Stable Coin as a back door to Centralized Digital Bank Currencies, for instance.

It may have gone too far with the Epstein was a hoax lie.

As stated, some of this mixed messaging is to feed cognitive dissonance induced denial. Some of it is to create enough ambiguity that plausible deniability can be asserted. It is important to recognize that the mixed messaging exists because you are being lied to and once in a while you are fed a degree of truth to cling to while the technocratic slave system moves forward.

It is important to point out that when it comes to MRNA injections mandates are a psychological operation. It always has been. Debating whether a bioweapon can be mandated is absurd.

Surgeon General Ladapo’s effort was directed toward all vaccines, so that children and adults will have a right to participate in society without having to be injected with dangerous pharmaceutical products.

I think Trump has passed the point of no return when he spoke in favor of the barbaric practice of vaccine mandates shortly after dining with the people he was supposed to arrest.

Even cult leaders lose supporters when they take it too far…..

When I see this image, I see defendants….

