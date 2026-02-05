Yesterday, February 4, 2026, I filed the Hulscher et al study entitled “Unprecedented Persistence of Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, Spike Protein, and Genomic Dysregulation Over 3.5 Years Post–COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination,”.

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher described the study in this article BREAKING: Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, and Spike Protein Can Persist in Humans More Than 3.5 Years After COVID-19 Vaccination and in this interview with Maria Zee.

In this comprehensive case study, MRNA, plasmid DNA, and Spike Protein, persisted after 3.5 years and showed up in the tissue, skin, and exosomes.

The study shows the continued harm and high likelihood of continued shedding.

I filed the study to support my argument that this case is a novel issue of great public importance and that the risk of continued shedding violates constitutional rights and Florida’s health freedom law by forcing vaccination via involuntary environmental exposure.

Summary of the Appeal in Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case

Below is a screen shot of my filing and the pdf. The pdf also contains the study.

