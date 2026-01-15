Yesterday I filed an Emergency Motion to Transmit the Record on Appeal. Previously, on 12/28/2025, I filed my Appellate Brief and an Emergency Motion to expedite the case. This motion is ancillary to that motion as the record is needed expeditiously with the motion to expedite is granted. If the motion to expedite is granted I don’t want any administrative delays.

My case is to try and stop DeSantis from continuing to facilitate biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the State of Florida. The appeal itself is largely procedural.

Read Summary of the Appeal Here.

Screen Shot and Pdf of Yesterday’s Motion Below.

