I am jumping on to a webinar at 1 PM eastern to talk about Psychopathic Authoritarianism with Conell a South African reporter by way of the UK. Sorry for the short notice. Here is the link if you would like to join.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XizA8leKSQmy6O7WvYrhaA

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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