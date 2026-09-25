I was on the Tom Woods Show. My interview with historian Tom Woods, PhD, will stream at 9 PM Eastern tonight. We discuss my new book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Order Now! As a speaker and an author, Tom has been a passionate and intelligent voice for liberty for decades.
In this episode, Tom and Dr. Sansone break down the psychology of tyranny — why rulers crave control, and why so many people go along with it.
We cover:
- The Dark Tetrad applied to politics: sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy in both leaders AND followers
- How COVID became the perfect case study — fear, virtue-signaling, mask shaming, and the herd becoming the pack
- Milgram on obedience and Asch on conformity — and why one truth-teller liberates everyone else
- Mass hypnosis, masks as hypnotic convincers, and diffusion of responsibility online
- Learned helplessness, Stockholm Syndrome, and why obedience is cowardice, not agreeableness
- Psychopath vs. sociopath — psychopaths become heads of state
- Why technocracy + surveillance makes this tyranny different from Hitler, Stalin, or Mao
- A Disease of the Soul — possession by lower fields of consciousness, and how creativity, love, and parallel systems fight back
Click here to Watch the Interview or the Image Below:
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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Since March 11-13, 2020, I’ve noticed that every head of state seems to be in conflict with their own people, and at this point, it feels like there’s no end in sight.