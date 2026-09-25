Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
15h

Since March 11-13, 2020, I’ve noticed that every head of state seems to be in conflict with their own people, and at this point, it feels like there’s no end in sight.

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