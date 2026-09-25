I was on the Tom Woods Show. My interview with historian Tom Woods, PhD, will stream at 9 PM Eastern tonight. We discuss my new book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Order Now! As a speaker and an author, Tom has been a passionate and intelligent voice for liberty for decades.

In this episode, Tom and Dr. Sansone break down the psychology of tyranny — why rulers crave control, and why so many people go along with it.



We cover:

- The Dark Tetrad applied to politics: sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy in both leaders AND followers

- How COVID became the perfect case study — fear, virtue-signaling, mask shaming, and the herd becoming the pack

- Milgram on obedience and Asch on conformity — and why one truth-teller liberates everyone else

- Mass hypnosis, masks as hypnotic convincers, and diffusion of responsibility online

- Learned helplessness, Stockholm Syndrome, and why obedience is cowardice, not agreeableness

- Psychopath vs. sociopath — psychopaths become heads of state

- Why technocracy + surveillance makes this tyranny different from Hitler, Stalin, or Mao

- A Disease of the Soul — possession by lower fields of consciousness, and how creativity, love, and parallel systems fight back

Click here to Watch the Interview or the Image Below:

Affiliate — Aurmina Deep Earth Mineral Water

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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