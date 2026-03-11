This is a video from Shannon Joy of the Netherlands Press Conference Monday 5:45 PM on March 9th, 2026. The Press Conference was held by Attorney Peter Stassen who is litigating the case on behalf of the six remaining plaintiffs. Unfortunately, one died. There was independent media from multiple countries present.

Sasha Latypova and myself, as two of the potential witnesses, attended the hearing earlier, and also attended the press conference. We were asked a few questions, but most of the questions were directed to Mr. Stassen.

Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and Katherine Watt are also potential witnesses.

The hearing on March 9, 2026, was an appellate hearing about whether witnesses will be allowed in the trial court, as well as allowing independent media and the public in the courtroom at the trial court.

At the hearing, Attorney Peter Stassen gave a historic presentation. My subscribers and readers will get a sense of it by my stating that he hit that as hard as I would. Peter referenced Dr. Boyle’s legal perspective relative to my potential testimony as well as Sasha Latypova’s perspective as a potential witness. Peter also brought up Bill Gates being in the Epstein files and the apparent planning of the pandemic. Peter referred to the Epstein class as Satanic. and framed the issue as one between the children of God and the children of evil.

Pfizer, and the other defendants put out a short statement claiming the shots were safe and effective and made no further comments. I felt they over did this and it came off very poorly. That does not mean that the court will interpret it the same.

It will be a few weeks before the court gives a decision. If the court rules in Stassen’s favor, then witnesses, independent media, and the public will be allowed in the trial. If not, then the trial will move forward without them.

On a personal note. My fight got delayed a day and I landing in Amsterdam the morning of the hearing. Plus, they lost my luggage with my suit. Literally I checked into the hotel took a shower and immediately went to the hearing. This is why I am dressed so casual at the press conference.

It was great to finally meet Peter Stassen and his team in person.

It was also great to meet Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova in person. We had a good time although it was brief.

Here is a video of the hearing, but it is in Dutch. Once we have an English version of Mr. Stassen’s historic presentation we will put it out.

The press conference is partly in Dutch, but mostly in English.

