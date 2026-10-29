This is the video of the Press Conference from the Netherlands. The livestream got attacked, but they recorded it in house, so we can share it now. This is a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Pfizer, Mark Rutte (former prime Minister of Netherlands, current Secretary General of NATO) Dutch government, et., on behalf of 7 plaintiffs injured by the shots. Unfortunately, two have died and two are severely injured at this time.

Attorney Peter Stassen, and the witnesses, Sasha Latypova, and myself participated in person. Dr. Michael Yeaden, and Catherine Austin Fitts participated remotely. Fiona Rose Diamond moderated. Reggie, one of the plaintiffs/victims in the case, also spoke at the Press Conference.

Attorney Peter Stassen explains the case in this video and how it can move forward. There has been a bit of confusion about this case. I think he does a good job of clarifying things.

As Sasaha Latypova reported, “The Foundation RechtOprecht is no longer supporting this case, in fact there is evidence that the foundation has been sabotaging this case. The funding is extremely limited. One of the plaintiffs, Reggie Dijkstra, was in court and spoke about his severe injuries. Reggie has previously contributed quite a bit of funding from his own pocket and has now set up a fundraising site. The English website set up by Fiona Rose Diamond who tirelessly worked to organize the press event is also pointed to Reggie’s fundraiser.”

This is now the OFFICIAL fundraiser for litigation: https://gofundnow.nl/campaign/give-the-victims-a-voice-support-our-fight-for-justice-6adccf2e0c014

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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