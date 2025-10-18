Operation Warp Speed was treason, an act of war against these United States, and the world at large. It involved an international conspiracy carried out by the international criminal class that directs governments behind the scenes. It involved all three branches of the federal government, two presidential administrations, and all 50 state governments, as well as local governments. It involved both political parties. It continues.

The MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Most people you know will have a shortened lifespan because of these injections. Civilians were and are targeted directly through injections and indirectly through shedding.

Therefore, we must demand unconditional surrender.

Unconditional surrender means no longer supporting Limited Hangouts and half measures.

Let’s be very clear. At the federal level. President Trump could issue an executive order immediately stopping MRNA nanoparticle injections. The President has the authority to respond to a biological warfare attack on the civilian population, even if carried out by the pharmaceutical industry in collusion with the government.

Instead, the White House is putting out a very suspicious document that Trump got his COVID 19 booster and Trump recently praised Pfizer’s handling of COVID at the White House. Billionaires are not naïve. Trump would have to be the dumbest person on the planet to get a COVID injection after all the evidence presented to him. My guess is that Trump is firming up plausible deniability that he did not know MRNA was a bioweapon, just in case. Of course he knew. This also may fulfill a grandiose narcissistic need to humiliate his supporters.

Attorney General Pam Bondi could seek an injunction under 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons to prohibit MRNA because they are bioweapons and violate that law and the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, and the Biological Weapons Convention. The specific language in 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons was taken from the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which was the U.S. domestic implementation legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention.

As James Roguski pointed out FDA Commissioner Marty Makary could revoke the biologics licenses:

“Title 21, Chapter I, Subchapter F, Part 601, Subpart A, §601.5 Revocation of license. (b)(1) The Commissioner shall notify the licensed manufacturer of the intention to revoke the biologics license, setting forth the grounds for, and offering an opportunity for a hearing on the proposed revocation if the Commissioner finds any of the following: (v) The establishment or the manufacturing methods have been so changed as to require a new showing that the establishment or product meets the requirements established in this chapter in order to protect the public health. (vi) The licensed product is not safe and effective for all of its intended uses or is misbranded with respect to any such use.”

Roguski wrote this follow up article on this topic

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary clearly can revoke the biologics licenses based on the MRNA injections not being safe and effective.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. could force Makary to do this if he wanted to. The HHS Secretary has the power to direct the FDA commissioner.

HHS Secretary Kathleeen Sebelius took the rare step in 2011:

“On December 7, 2011, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius overruled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to make Plan B One-Step emergency contraception available over the counter for all women.”

This required children under 17 years of age to get a prescription for contraceptives.

In 2020, HHS Secretary Alex Azar overruled FDA officials to revoke the agency’s ability to evaluate the quality of laboratory-developed tests, including those for COVID-19.

In March 2025, Secretary Kennedy directed the acting FDA commissioner to explore rulemaking aimed at eliminating the GRAS self-affirmation pathway. This mechanism allowed manufacturers to independently determine that food ingredients were safe for consumption without notifying or seeking approval from the FDA.

Secretary Kennedy could also push for a pharmaceutical recall, which is voluntary, and arguably mandate the recall if necessary. § 7.40 Recall policy

Recall is an effective method of removing or correcting consumer products that are in violation of laws administered by the Food and Drug Administration. Recall is a voluntary action that takes place because manufacturers and distributors carry out their responsibility to protect the public health and well-being from products that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective. This section and §§ 7.41 through 7.59 recognize the voluntary nature of recall by providing guidance so that responsible firms may effectively discharge their recall responsibilities. These sections also recognize that recall is an alternative to a Food and Drug Administration-initiated court action for removing or correcting violative, distributed products by setting forth specific recall procedures for the Food and Drug Administration to monitor recalls and assess the adequacy of a firm’s efforts in recall.

A voluntary recall would provide cover for the criminals as the shots would be off the market and could make the issue moot and likely take some of the wind out of the sails for any attempt to set up for future prosecutions. At least that would be the intention. Some would argue that a recall is the most likely scenario.

If so, this is because it is a limited hangout. A Limited Hangout is when they admit the problem and try to control the narrative to cover their tracks. Although I am not sold that they are actually doing this. In July and August the FDA approved Spikevax and Comirnaty:

“As of July 9, 2025, there is now an approved COVID-19 vaccine for use in certain individuals in the age group that is the target of the EUA. Specifically, on July 9, 2025, FDA approved Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (2024-2025 Formula) for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 6 months through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. In addition, on August 27, 2025, FDA approved Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (2025-2026 Formula) for use in individuals who are 65 years of age and older, or 5 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.”

RFK Jr. has been running a Limited Hangout at HHS. The Secretary in his official capacity admitted that the MRNA injections have no prophylactic effect and that the risks outweigh the benefits. Then he promoted placebo controlled blind studies moving forward as if he did not know the MRNA injections were a weapon. Keeping the MRNA injections on the market after admitting there was no prophylactic effect and the risks outweigh the benefits, at a minimum, demonstrated criminal intent from that moment forward, which is why I filed his statement as a supplemental authority in my case.

All 50 state governors could stop the shots by enforcing their state bioweapon or weapon of mass destruction laws. In Florida I have been litigating for over a year and a half to try to get DeSantis and the Attorney General to stop the MRNA injections because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166. Recently, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaking in his official capacity stated that COVID MRNA shots were a ‘poison’ which happens to be in the legal definition of 790.166.

Any local prosecutor and sheriff can get together and enforce existing laws. In fact, Dr. Francis Boyle pointed this out in his book Resisting Medical Tyranny. Dr. Boyle is the law professor that wrote the Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit, for my writ of mandamus and my current case, stating that MRNA nanoparticle injections violated 18 USC 175 CH Biological Weapons and Fla. Stat. 790.166.

To his credit, Dr. Boyle pointed out that the COVID-19 injections were bioweapons in late 2020 before they were even distributed. Part of his argument was that COVID was a synthetic bioweapon created through illegal gain of function research and that since the virus was in the vaccine that in effect made the vaccine a bioweapon too.

I also got affidavits from Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Karen Kingston; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD.

A recent peer reviewed journal article by Zywiec et al published in the American Journal of Physicians and Surgeons called COVID 19 Harms and Damages a Non Exhaustive Conclusion stated that both the ‘virus’ and the ’vaccine’ violated the biological weapons convention.

Amazingly, after Lisa Miron AKA Lawyer Lisa and I presented it, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations held hearings and recently became the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Hopefully, more tribal nations will sign on to this.

The path to victory here is to get a jurisdiction somewhere in the United States or a Western industrialized country, to recognize that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. That will cause the house of cards to collapse and lead to eventual prosecutions. That is the end game that people need to focus on.

Instead, we have bills being promoted to prohibit MRNA that don’t mention that the shots are already illegal. This too gives cover to the criminals. This is why my bill the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act seeks to prohibit MRNA injections because they are already illegal biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of existing laws. It also creates a criminal and civil liability for non-enforcement. I have a downloadable version for all 50 states plus a federal version as well as a version for 55 countries. So far, this bill has only been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland.

Of course, no bill is necessary if somebody somewhere would just enforce the law…

The idea is maximum pressure.

There are also other proposed bills that are trying to chip away at the issue and make incremental ganes. That is not the approach for this moment and time in history. Mandates are a psychological operation. When we debate mandates there is an embedded hypnotic command is that it is okay to target us with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. There is no choice involved. That would be like saying you have a choice to drink coffee that nobody told you was poisoned and the guy next to you can get sick and die from the smell (shedding).

The debate needs to be about whether the MRNA injections are bioweapons, then the discussion will center on who to prosecute and mandates won’t even be an issue. This is why there is such resistance to the fact that these injections are weapons. The focus needs to be on the end game, which is establishing that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Once you understand that the MRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction that have targeted the global civilian population, especially the civilian population in Western countries, it becomes clear that this is a war of extermination.

The MRNA nanoparticle injections must be recognized as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. People need to continue to file cases. Either find a legal argument or create one. People need to push my bill or add it to existing bills. It is only two pages.

The Trump administration deliberately sends mixed messages to feed the cognitive dissonance induced denial. Psychologically this fills a need to alleviate the uncomfortable feeling of cognitive dissonance. There is also a psychological and sometimes monetary need to retain access to politicians and important influencers that causes pause for some individuals and organizations.

As you watch your friends and family members die over the next decade or two recognize that their hope resides in recognizing the bioweapon status of the MRNA injections and finding a way to mitigate the damages. Not admitting the problem will not save any lives and certainly will not lead to necessary prosecutions.

People of all religions, rich people, poor people, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, white people, black people, and everyone in between, were targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

It took about a minute to ignore the Constitution and the law and lock down the world. It should have taken about 10 seconds to stop the shots.

We must demand the Trump administration or any future administration’s Unconditional Surrender on this issue. Nothing less is acceptable.

