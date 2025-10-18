Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
5h

At the highest level this whole thing is a show to keep them on path doing what they are doing..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
4h

Appreciate you Dr. Joe. Democide = death by gov't - Crimes against Humanity. This is Spiritual warfare, God/good vs evil. Grateful to be on the side of our Lord. In God we Trust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture