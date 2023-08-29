National Arm's 'Ban the Jab' Forum
National American Renaissance Movement (NationalArm.org) 'Ban the Jab' Forum. This in depth educational forum includes a panel discussion of experts from various backgrounds. The C19 biological weapon injections, the specter of more illegal lockdowns, human rights violations, and globalism were discussed from a medical, legal, ethical, psychological, and even a historical perspective.
Participants:
Dr. Peter Breggin, M.D
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Esq., PhD (Note: appears at 51 min)
Michael Diamond, Esq.
David Meiswinkle, Esq.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
Please click here or the image below to view:
Love all your work to get the truth out, Dr. Sansome. I appreciate you and all other doctors who have the courage and integrity to speak truth no matter the consequences to your livelihoods and attacks by corrupt medical boards and associations.
Drs. Sansone & Mihalcea, & ET. ALs ! Great Minds & Hearts, Flock & Fly Together. Amen. "To The Good." Groups' Vision+ings.