In this informative interview with Professor Glenn Diesen, TheGrayzone.com Founder/Editor and award winning journalist, Max Blumenthal, outlines what he sees as an Israeli Coup of the United States and essentially describes President Trump as a captured President doing Israel’s bidding by starting a war against Iran.

Blumenthal explains this process in detail and names many of those involved. He also predicts that the MAGA vs. America First Civil War will result in both political parties seeing turmoil and political upheaval on this issue. This is an interesting and informative interview that may shed light on why the U.S. is at war with Iran. Or at least, one of the reasons for the war.

Polls show that 60% of American Jews, and 63% of American Iranians, oppose the Iran war. This mirrors the 60% of Americans overall that oppose the Iran war.

The U.S. is now going to embargo (this could change) the Strait of Hormuz, after being unable to stop Iran from closing it, it is important to investigate multiple. A continued shut down of the Strait of Hormuz may have devastating effects on the global economy.

Max Blumenthal: ‘Israel First’ in Iran War Sparks MAGA Civil War

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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