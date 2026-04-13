Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
8h

Trump is a blackmailed bull in a China closet with someone squeezing his nuts! Sick. Sad. True! 🤬

Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
7h

Chabad is going town to town in the US uploading noahide laws at the municipal level. Theocratic state.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/chabad-goes-town-to-town-through

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture