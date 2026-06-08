The word ‘cult’ is the root word of the word culture. Therefore, we know the word ‘cult’ has to do with beliefs. Webster’s online dictionary gives a few simple definitions.

1: a group (such as an organization or religious sect) with tenets and practices regarded as coercive, insular, or dangerous

This first definition fits the idea of a cult that most of us consider. The 70s horror films often touched on this form of a cult. Often with everybody in the small town involved in the cult and the outsider witnesses something they should not have and then spend the rest of the movie trying to escape their horrible fate. The Heaven’s Gate Cult in Sandiego of course demonstrated that a small town is not a necessary ingredient of a cult. In March of 1997, 39 members of the cult participated in ritual suicides in connection with the Hale–Bopp Comet.

Cults are clearly dangerous.

2 a: great devotion to a person, idea, object, movement, or work (such as a film or book) b: the object of such devotion c: a group of people characterized by such devotion

This second definition of a cult is more benign. Here we are speaking of a movie or band that has a cult following and that sort of thing.

3: a system of religious beliefs and rituals also: its body of adherents

This definition is the traditional use of the term. In the ancient classical world religious cults were common for each deity. The Cult of Isis in ancient Egypt, for instance. Or the ancient Greek dream and hypnosis healing cult of Asclepius, of which Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine practiced, would be an example. Early Christianity would fall under this category too. This definition is much different than the modern usage of the word described in definition one.

5: a system for the cure of disease based on dogma set forth by its promulgator

I am not sure what Webster is thinking here. Maybe they are referring to the vaccine cult. I am guessing not….

For the purposes of this discussion, we will be considering Definition 1, the idea of a cult that most of us think of, and Definition 2, albeit within the political context and how these two definitions can blend and carry similar characteristics. In other words, there are similar characteristics that followers in these types of cults contain.

Before we explore that, let’s see what the Cult Education Institute says are the 10 warning signs of a cult leader and the 10 warning signs of followers in a cult.

Ten warning signs of a potentially unsafe group/leader. 1- Absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability. 2- No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry. 3- No meaningful financial disclosure regarding budget, expenses such as an independently audited financial statement. 4- Unreasonable fear about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe, evil conspiracies and persecutions. 5- There is no legitimate reason to leave, former followers are always wrong in leaving, negative or even evil. 6- Former members often relate the same stories of abuse and reflect a similar pattern of grievances. 7- There are records, books, news articles, or television programs that document the abuses of the group/leader. 8- Followers feel they can never be “good enough”. 9- The group/leader is always right. 10- The group/leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or receiving validation, no other process of discovery is really acceptable or credible.

Now let’s look at the Cult Education Institute’s 10 warning signs for followers.

Ten warning signs regarding people involved in/with a potentially unsafe group/leader. 1- Extreme obsessiveness regarding the group/leader resulting in the exclusion of almost every practical consideration. 2- Individual identity, the group, the leader and/or God as distinct and separate categories of existence become increasingly blurred. Instead, in the follower’s mind these identities become substantially and increasingly fused--as that person’s involvement with the group/leader continues and deepens. 3- Whenever the group/leader is criticized or questioned it is characterized as “persecution”. 4- Uncharacteristically stilted and seemingly programmed conversation and mannerisms, cloning of the group/leader in personal behavior. 5- Dependency upon the group/leader for problem solving, solutions, and definitions without meaningful reflective thought. A seeming inability to think independently or analyze situations without group/leader involvement. 6- Hyperactivity centered on the group/leader agenda, which seems to supersede any personal goals or individual interests. 7- A dramatic loss of spontaneity and sense of humor. 8- Increasing isolation from family and old friends unless they demonstrate an interest in the group/leader. 9- Anything the group/leader does can be justified no matter how harsh or harmful. 10- Former followers are at best-considered negative or worse evil and under bad influences. They can not be trusted and personal contact is avoided.

These are the general characteristics of the cult leader and follower in the traditional cult. As you look through this list you may realize that multi-level marketing companies use these tactics to a degree. We also see political movements falling into this pattern of behavior.

The concept of Cognitive Dissonance as detailed in Leon Festinger’s A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance has been bandied about often since the COVID tyranny era. Cognitive Dissonance is an inconsistency between two items i.e. beliefs, opinions, and items of knowledge. This conflict creates pressure that drives an individual to reduce the dissonance. Sometimes this results in denial of the evidence that contradicts the existing belief.

In his book When Prophesy Fails, Festinger, had his researchers infiltrate an end times UFO cult. As the predicted end of the world’s date passed a couple times, a certain number of cult members, rejected this new information and bought into the cult leaders’ new predictions. Festinger gives a clear historical pattern of similar behavior with Christian and Jewish end times cults.

In the 1800s the Millerites in America were an example of this patterned behavior. After the predicted return of the Christ did not occur, followers clung to their beliefs and discarded the evidence. It took a few years of buying into the new end times date not coming to fruition before the group disintegrated.

The Jewish cult of Sabbatai Zevi in the 1600s in Europe and the middle east was another historical example Festinger provided. Jews from all over Europe and the Middle East were caught up in the hysteria. After Sabbatai Zevi was arrested by Turkish authorities, followers still clung to their belief in their Messiah. It was not until after Sabbatai Zevi converted to Islam that the spell was broke.

There are several examples of modern political cult or cult like movements. The modern Zionist, (both Christian and Jewish), movement certainly has the qualities of a cult. This apocalyptic Messianic cult is guiding a reckless foreign policy that has led to the Gazan Holocaust, the current mass murder of Lebanese citizens, and the disastrous Iran war. It may result in a virtual conquest of America by Israel as the current National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) section 224, which will integrate U.S. and Israeli military and intelligence, is moving through Congress. This is at a time when most Americans oppose Israel.

Even after losing a war with Iran the proponents of the greater Israel project move forward ignoring the dissonance.

Time will tell….

Sects of Islam also obviously exhibit characteristics of cults as well.

Another example of an apocalyptic end times cult is the Climate Change End Times Cult. This cult is secular, but it is an end times cult, nonetheless. This cult is based on fear and the propagandized have bought into irrational beliefs and disregard evidence to the contrary. Even when Al Gore’s predicted end time dates due to global warming passed, the evidence was disregarded, and a shift was made from global warming to climate change, which of course is a natural phenomenon. The followers of this cult adjusted their beliefs to avoid the Cognitive Dissonance.

The Climate Change End Times Cult, like all end time cults, is rooted in a deep rooted hatred of self, and ultimately, a deep rooted hatred of God. The End Times Cults’ emphasis on judgment is the tip off…

QAnon was another example of a cult, albeit internet based. Mixing facts with fiction, this psychological operation created a host of irrational thought patterns and disregard for evidence that contradicted some of its main beliefs. It was aided by the COVID tyranny, lockdowns, bioweapon injections, and so on.

Remember when they were selling that Trump was having the special ops round up all the bad guys during the 15 days to slow the curve?

Of course, when we are talking about these modern political cults and cults of personality, they exhibit the characteristics of a cult, although the coercion is typically not present. The followers are not coerced, they are propagandized.

The personality cult is often accompanied by an associated ideology. Obama, who news media was promoting as presidential material while still a state senator, before even becoming a U.S. senator, had a cult of personality. This was media generated for sure. While many agreed with his racist and Marxist tendencies, other ignored the evidence of that, and bought into the hype. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey were calling him the ‘One’ and so on.

Ironically, many conservatives that were critical of this cult of personality that surrounded Obama have bought in hook line and sinker into the cult of personality surrounding Trump. This phenomenon was a bit different than Obama. In fact, it could be viewed as a counter cult of sorts. This cult was also fueled by the left’s legal attacks on Trump, causing a greater identification with Trump as the victim of unjust attacks.

Trump’s support has cratered largely because of the Iran War, COVID bioweapon injections staying on the market, furthering the AI control grid, pushing for programable money, massive deficit spending, and essentially betraying America by exchanging America First for Israel First.

Trump provided rhetoric that spoke to many issues regarding the decline of America. It should be clear by now that it was all rhetoric. There appears nothing limited government about Trump. Look at the deficit and growing national debt….

Still, there is a rabid cult like base of support among lower information Trump supporters. These are the folks that naively disregard evidence and come up with very circular arguments to explain what is happening. To soothe the Cognitive Dissonance, these people will tell you that Trump is playing 8-D chess and laying an elaborate trap for the ‘bad guys’, whoever they may be in the given circumstance. They will explain away the Easter blasphemy, and the meme depicting Trump as the Christ, or the gold statue, passport with his image, proposed $250 bill with his image, and so on.

We heard some of these theories during COVID, when Biden was in office, and even more so now to explain away that uncomfortable Cognitive Dissonance. Media generated, this base of remaining support is very emotional. Inducing fear is a big tool to manipulate the masses to fall into this trap. This fear based emotional intensity inhibits critical thinking and causes more rigid thought patterns. Identification is another tool to control you. Identity politics exists to get you to stop thinking and start reacting.

The dichotomy of the lessor of two evils is a challenge. This is something that is used against the political right. Half of the Republicans vote Republican largely because they view the other side as more dangerous. Essentially, the other side sucks more.

This is a deliberate manipulation tactic. That being said, it is likely that Biden or Harris would be pushing a harder tyranny right now and likely furthering a racist and Marxist agenda. Marxism, and left wing ideology, in many ways are a cult.

On the flip side Trump is marching America along the yellow brick road to serfdom, nonetheless. Also, the right has been placated, whereas they would be up in arms and active if Harris were president.

It is worth pointing out the Trump counter cult. Democrats love Trump because he is a great fundraising tool. There is a reactionary hate Trump cult. A kind of inverse personality cult. It truly does seem to be driven by personality as Trump is not conservative or libertarian in political philosophy. His personality seems the trigger.

Still, the Trump Derangement Syndrome label being applied to those on the right that are disillusioned with Trump is somewhat absurd. It is worth noting that everybody that supports Trump is not part of the personality cult. Likewise, everybody that is opposed to trump is not part of the counter cult.

Let’s face it, at this level it is a Uniparty. Whether Trump was always a fraud or if he is being blackmailed or literally has a gun to his head, President Trump is not the same guy that was campaigning to be President in 2016 or 2024.

The key to not falling into these cults and cults of personality is to unplug from media. Read more. Avoid becoming emotionally reactive. Deliberately look at multiple viewpoints. Outside of the crazy left there is a diverse range of viewpoints among those that exist on the center and right of the political spectrum.

When the issue is being thrown at you and you feel that immediate emotional response, pull back. Step back. Chances are you are being emotionally manipulated by mass media. The reason people get mad when someone disagrees with their emotionalized belief is because they have wrapped their identity up in the belief. The challenge to the belief appears an attack on them because they are misidentifying themselves as the belief.

How do you deal with friends or family under the sway of these political and personality cults?

The Truth is the only answer. The truth is a powerful political and spiritual weapon. There are two options. Option one is you hit them over the head with the truth and like a rusty bell they start to wake up. The Cognitive Dissonance is strong and to alleviate it the person will simply ignore evidence, get upset and cling more to their beliefs. Still, there is that kernel of truth that grows over time. This can be very effective, although there is a lag time from when you hit them over the head with the truth, and when they wake up. It could be a few days to a few years. They are also likely to get mad at you and in two years when they wake up may not even remember that you were the catalyst that started them on their journey.

I usually opt for this approach as I don’t have time to spoon feed people and don’t care if a friend is mad at me for a year. They’ll get over it. If not, oh well….

The other approach is to spoon feed them the truth. Start exposing them to ideas that will slowly start opening the lid to their tomb of mental imprisonment. This approach allows a more subtle process of dealing with the Cognitive Dissonance. It fosters a slow and steady acceptance of the new ideas that challenge the old.

Having said that, you still need to evaluate the best approach for who you are dealing with. People that crave conflict may go with option one. People that avoid conflict may go with option two. It should, however, be about what is the best approach with the person you are speaking with, not which approach makes you feel better.

The said, the reality is that some people will not escape from their political or personality cult of choice. That is their choice. Many people are simply talking heads for whatever mass media in all its forms has spoon fed them.

A caveat should be mentioned. There are subcultures including political subcultures that may appear cultish to those not familiar with these subcultures. It is perfectly fine to have strong convictions and to be passionate about those convictions.

The trick is to not be passionate about being right.

Remember, one of the worse things anyone in politics can do is believe in their own spin. This includes how you view your side, and the other side. Critical thinking requires viewing issues from multiple viewpoints and a critical lens, including your own views.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, or donate Bitcoin.

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