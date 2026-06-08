Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3dEdited

The problem with "1: a group (such as an organization or religious sect) with tenets and practices regarded as coercive, insular, or dangerous" is - dangerous to whom? (Cops are "dangerous" to criminals, you know.)

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Ron's avatar
Ron
3d

Are these cult like acolytes really thinking for themselves? Programmable hydrogels, injectable/inhalable smartdust are real, patented technologies. We know that hydrogels we're used in the covid shots. Was smartdust or other technology included as well? What type of self-assembling nano technology was included in the shots (per Faucis congessional hearing)? If every vaccinated individual was injected with IOB technology, then Yuval Harari's claim that we've become hackable animals where we can be controlled while thinking we're in control has become a reality.

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