The riots and insurrection in Los Angelos, and now being promoted to spread nationwide, are apparently against the United States of America’s right to exist as a sovereign nation. The rioting is in response to enforcing immigration laws. This is a position that runs contrary to the concept of self government. A people through their government must have …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.