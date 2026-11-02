I will be on the Jimmy Dore show shortly to discuss my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

The JIMMY DORE SHOW Is Live! NOW!



EU Overthrows Poland! Tucker: Trump Preparing Nuclear Strike!



Special Guests:

Alexander Mercouris @AMercouris Joseph Sansone @PhdSansone

Featuring:

Mischa Paullin @MischaPaullin Stef Zamorano @miserablelib

Now streaming on Rumble, YouTube, X & Rokfin

https://rumble.com/v7hrw2s-eu-overthrows-poland-tucker-trump-preparing-nuclear-strike.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_f



Today’s video is free to everyone while it airs live on Rumble, but it is then set to “private” after the stream ends. The full show is made available at http://jimmydore.com a few hours after the stream ends for our $10-a-month level subscribers as a thank you to our supporting members.



We then make individual clips & post some of them on YouTube & most of them on Rumble over the following few days after the stream has concluded.

Click This Link or the Image Below to Watch Livestream

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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