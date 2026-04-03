According to rabid Zionists, most American Jews would qualify as antisemites. This influential group that promotes racial and cultural supremacy views, seems to label any criticism of Israel, opposition to Israeli policies, or speaking out against the Gazan holocaust, as antisemitism.

The reality is of course different from this false narrative designed to control. A recent J Street poll found that 60% of American Jews oppose the U.S. war on Iran:

The poll of American Jews across the political spectrum, commissioned by J Street and conducted by GBAO strategies, found that 77% of respondents do not believe President Trump has a clear plan and mission for the war in Iran. Nearly two-thirds, or 63%, of poll respondents agreed that concerns about Iran’s nuclear program were best solved through diplomacy and sanctions; only 37% agreed they were best addressed with military action. Meanwhile, 58% of respondents agreed that U.S. military action against Iran weakens the U.S., rather than strengthening it.

The poll may also reflect a shifting of overall support for Israel among American Jews as well:

Notably, the poll also showed broad support among American Jews for conditioning aid to Israel, with 44% saying that weapons sales must comply with U.S. law and 26% saying the U.S. should cut off aid entirely.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) commissioned Zogby Analytics to conduct a poll. This poll showed that 63% of American Iranians also opposed the war.

It is nice to see that American Jews and Iranians can find common ground and see the futility in killing each other. Although, this should not be shocking as these numbers match the overall view among Americans according to similar polls. These poll results coincide with a recent Reuters poll showing that 60% of Americans overall disapproved of the attack on Iran, while 35% approved, with 66% wanting a quick end to the war even if U.S. objectives are not met. Among so called Trump Republicans (likely an ever shrinking identification) 40% supported ending the conflict quickly, even if objectives were not met.

U.S. objectives have been a moving target as Trump appears to change his stated goals daily. Like the Iraq War, the Iran War started on a phony premise of stopping the development of weapons of mass destruction, i.e., the Iran is two weeks away from a nuclear bomb nonsense that Netanyahu has been preaching since the 1980s. Then the purpose was regime change as the U.S. and Israel assassinated Iranian leaders, including the Ayatollah, who was the one primary person stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, essentially ensuring that Iran will now get a nuclear weapon.

Of course, if they did get a nuclear bomb, it would not pose a threat to America. Patrick J. Buchanan, the father of the modern America First Movement, dispensed this folly back in 2012 emphasizing that Iran posed no real threat to the U.S. and warning that a war with Iran would be a disaster for the U.S. and the world at large.

The Iran War is a Disaster as there is a realistic risk of it causing global famine and leading to energy lockdowns in many parts of the world. It also is having negative geopolitical fallout, as the economic pain and potential food shortages that it poses to many countries, may be more likely to isolate the U.S. than Iran. Trump’s war against Iran is Unconstitutional, Stupid, Insane, and not in U.S. National Interests.

Trump’s recent speech on the status of the Iran War a month into the conflict was not very reassuring. He bragged about participating in assassinations and spoke about bombing Iran into the stone age, and repeated silly platitudes. Still, no clear objective to the war was outlined or a legitimate purpose to the war provided. Trump did speak about the goal of seeing the Strait of Hormuz opened, but as many analysts have pointed out, the Strait of Hormuz was open before the war started, and it was obvious that Iran would shut it if war started.

It is likely that the Pentagon is downplaying American casualties. This is something that was done in every war in the 20th century.

It appears that Iran may emerge from the conflict a major power. Way to go…

Was this war a poorly planned war based on extremist Zionist ideology and tremendous Hubris, or was this a deliberate attack on America’s standing in the world and the global economy? Or both….

Feigning incompetence is often a ruse for sophisticated intelligence operations. Trump may have feigned incompetence in the fourth year of his first term with the treasonous Operation Warp Speed and the face masks, lockdowns, 15 days to slow the curve, and deployment of the mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Sure, the treason was bipartisan and Biden and the Democrats accelerated it. Still, it was treason, nonetheless.

A cynical lens would recognize that Bush II was able to usher in the police state with the Patriot Act, DHS, TSA porno scanners and airport sexual assault, and two unpatriotic wars in Iraq and Afghanistan designed to bankrupt America. Bill Clinton would never have been able to do that as Republicans would have resisted.

Likewise, Hillary Clinton would never have been able to do the COVID lockdowns, etc., there would have been too much Republican resistance. It took Trump to sell that con job.

It appears that Trump’s second term is a continuation of year four of his first term, which was a disaster.

Is he really that stupid or is it all by design?

Maybe it is a little bit of both. I do recall that during the COVID con, all of the media had orders to be on the same page. There was no debate or discussion. In fact, discussion was severely censored on social media. If we consider that, it becomes likely that all media debates are sanctioned, as are all major protests. The No Kings protests are clearly government organized and funded at the top, and are provided with a steady sanctioned media campaign of coverage to ensure participation.

Most people were poisoned with the mRNA injections and will literally have a shortened lifespan as a result, and that is still censored and receives no coverage….

Both Bush I and Bush II engaged in a good year of propaganda to gain support for their wars. Trump did not such thing. There is no support for his war and support will only decline over time.

Everything that has occurred, U.S. basses getting hit, the Strait of Hormuz getting shut down, Oil skyrocketing, and potential global famine due to a third of the world’s fertilizer moving through the Strait, and so on, was all very predictable.

If this war continues, food and energy costs may rise, and domestic unrest may result.

In April of 2024 Lisa Miron and I talked about the Food Chain Reaction Game simulation and the apparent pre planning of global food shortages.

The question I ask is, is it all by design?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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