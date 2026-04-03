Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Jeff Piotrowski's avatar
Jeff Piotrowski
2d

The Iran War is a Disaster as there is a realistic risk of it causing global famine and leading to energy lockdowns in many parts of the world. It also is having negative ‘geopolitical fallout, as the economic pain and potential food shortages that it poses to many countries, may be more likely to isolate the U.S. than Iran. Trump’s war against Iran is Unconstitutional, Stupid, Insane, and not in U.S. National ‘

Maybe this is the goal?

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Rod's avatar
Rod
2dEdited

Absolutely planned, just like COVID. In fact this is COVID 2.0.

My question is not whether this was planned with the purpose of taking down the U.S., plunge the world into economic collapse, famine, depopulation, social unrest, etc. My question is, will there be compliance with the coming agenda it was designed to unleash? Will the resistance be similar to the COVID psyop?

Are enough people now able to accept the reality that a secret organization is truly in control of world events, and that governments, laws, politics, etc. are mostly fronts to deceive the "vile and profane" uninitiated masses outside of it? The answer to THAT question will tell us much.

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