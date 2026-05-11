Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Rod's avatar
Rod
11h

I used to define "one world government" as a visible organization that would replace sovereign national governments entirely. But in 2020 my eyes were opened. I couldn't miss seeing the level of coordination and cooperation among almost all nations to advance the C-19 psyop. It dawned on me that we have had "one world government" for some time. An invisible body that governs from the shadows by installing proxies in nearly every national government and every major institution. Yes, I agree that this is the force behind the current "crisis".

Implications:

If all the world's nations are this tightly coordinated as if following a script written by an invisible controlling body, then why should I believe any one nation is "the enemy" (i.e. China, Russia, Iran, etc.)?

If the Federal government has already been absorbed into this world system and repeatedly acting unlawfully and opposite to the expressed will of the people, then why should I vote in that system?

If my nation's military is being used to implement depopulation and control mechanisms on its own people, such as C-19, chemtrails, frequency weapons, etc., why should I salute or support it?

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
14h

Albert Pike had a plan for three world wars and the third world war would be between political zionism and all the muslim nations with the entire world getting sucked in. Sure looks like they are following the script. As they did for the first two. There is even a statue of that creep standing in Washington DC.

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