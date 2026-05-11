It is increasingly difficult not to conceptualize the Iran war as an intentional act to disrupt the global economy, including food and energy supplies, and to further facilitate the Great Reset. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has been fairly open about its goals to end private property ownership and to ration food and energy. Remember the viral video that mentioned that “you will own nothing and be happy?”

Well, at least you’ll be happy….

The cover story of stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons is so stupid it is not worth lending the energy to. Seeking regime change by a massive bombing campaign alone, seems a bit suspicious too.

So, what were the stated goals, I mean predictions, in that infamous WEF video?

1 – You’ll own nothing and be happy. Whatever you want you’ll rent and it will be delivered by drone. 2 - The U.S. won’t be the worlds leading superpower. A handful of countries will dominate. 3 – You won’t die waiting for an organ donor. We won’t transplant organs. Instead we will print them. 4 – You’ll each much less meat. An occasional treat, not a staple. For the good of the environment and our health. 5 – A billion people will be displaced by climate change. We’ll have to do a better job at welcoming and integrating refugees. 6 – Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide. There will be a global price on carbon. This will help make fossil fuels history. 7 - You could be preparing to go to Mars. Scientists will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space. The start of a journey to find alien life. 8 – Western values will have been tested to the breaking point. Checks and balances that underpin our democracies must not be forgotten.

The original source article “Welcome to 2030: I own nothing, have no privacy and life has never been better” by Danish MP Ida Auken, was published on the WEF website and Forbes. Not surprisingly, both these articles have been removed, however the X post remains.

Even a surface level understanding of these goals/predictions reveal an insidious plan to enslave the human population.

Let’s evaluate the Iran war within the context of these so called 2030 predictions.

Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, who collectively account for 34% of the global urea trade. Because these nations rely almost exclusively on the Strait of Hormuz for maritime exports, its closure has stalled an estimated one-third of all global fertilizer trade, leaving 3 to 4 million tons per month unable to reach international markets. The Persian Gulf is the world’s most critical hub for nitrogen fertilizers, powered by its vast natural gas reserves. Qatar (5.8 million tons/year capacity) and Iran are the largest regional exporters, followed by Saudi Arabia. Nearly 50% of global urea exports typically transit this waterway.

Saudi Arabia is a top-four global exporter of ammoniated phosphates (DAP/MAP), supplying roughly 18% of the world’s trade. With Chinese exports restricted, the world has become increasingly dependent on Saudi supplies, which are now trapped. Nearly 50% of global sulfur exports, a critical byproduct of oil and gas used to manufacture phosphate fertilizer, must pass through the Strait. Additionally, 20% of global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the primary feedstock for nitrogen production, is also blocked.

The full impact on global agriculture remains to be seen, but it is a safe bet that there will be shortages by 2027 and increased prices. Some regions of world, Asia and parts of sub Saharan Africa are expected to experience more intense food scarcity. The food scarcity in certain regions of the world could fuel increased refuge and migration from these regions of the world to Western countries.

Meat production may be affected as farmers switch to producing products not dependent on these fertilizers, reducing livestock feed as a result.

Energy costs increasing will boost schemes to switch away from oil to non efficient so called green energies. Oil byproducts such as plastics may be impacted. It is worth noting that the C40 initiative calls for the elimination of automobiles and limiting people to three pieces of clothing a year.

If the disruption of energy and food creates enough of a shock to the system to create a global economic collapse, then all sorts of insane ideas will be promoted to solve the problem that the government created. Fixed wage and prices, and rationing, will likely be promoted. Digital ID and programable money may be offered as an efficient method of rationing resources. Subsidies can be tracked and monitored, and social credit could be enforced limiting travel and goods transfers.

The solutions will likely be worse than the problem that was created. The solutions will almost certainly involve less liberty. It is important to scrutinize the so called solutions to this man made problem.

The reality is that scarcity creates more government control and oppression. Civilians in need of necessities will be easily manipulated for basic survival needs. There needs to be serious discussion about this war within the context of The Great Reset. If we consider the potentiality that this war was initiated to facilitate global shortages of energy and food and create global chaos to serve the purposes of The Great Reset, then the apparent stupidity of initiating the war becomes much more easily explained. A continued controlled demolition of society and hastening the control grid become much more viable with economic collapse and general shortages of energy and food.

Time will tell how bad this energy and food shortage gets. The economy is often much more resilient than given credit for, especially when the government gets out of its way.

When you look over the list of eight predictions/goals for 2030 above, do food and energy shortages created by this war move us closer to those goals?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, GiveSendGo, or donate Bitcoin.

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