Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Berwick's avatar
Diane Berwick
22m

Did Gates etc al provide unrefutable evidence, no didn't think so...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
18m

Well, we certainly can't have expert witnesses supplying contrary data to the well established - and complete horse shit- "safe and effective" narrative. These pieces of shit have no common sense, no conscience, and in all likelihood no reflections. The death of the old guard cannot happen soon enough. I get nauseous just seeing the same despicable names and faces.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture