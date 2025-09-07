In the case in the Netherlands seeking indemnification for victims of the COVID/MRNA injections, Bill Gates replied via his attorney. Gates replied by gaslighting victims of the MRNA nanoparticle injections claiming that the injections were safe. Gates claimed the victims/plaintiffs filing the case were adhering to a ‘preferred reality’.

The lawsuit, in which Bill Gates is one of many prominent defendants, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the Secretary of NATO, and others, alleges that the COVID/MRNA injections are bioweapons and that genocide laws have been violated.

Gates claims “coronavirus vaccines have been tested, found safe”.

This outrageous claim is contradicted by a recent explosive peer reviewed scientific journal article stating that the COVID ‘virus and vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

Gates also claims in his response that he has no influence over World Health Organization policy. Recently, Bill Gates was at a White House dinner, apparently promoting global vaccine policy with the President of the United States.

A couple weeks ago, the Netherlands Court denied potential expert witnesses in the case. The potential witnesses were: Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Dr. Joseph Sansone. That decision is under appeal.

To stay updated on this case in the Netherlands you can visit the website:

https://rechtoprecht.online/

A screen shot of Gates’ response and downloadable pdf follow.

Conclusie Van Dupliek Engels Geredigeerd 291KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend