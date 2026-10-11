Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7hEdited

All those who seek power via force (as in government) are psychos. I would surmise most authority seeking people are psychos. They have to control the others so that they can pretend to be powerful.

99% of the time, these authorities have no relationship to your individual life. They treat everyone as being helpless without some authority to "guide" them. The exception would be guidance from the Heavens. This scares most psychos as their presumed authority will be usurped by a much higher power.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
7h

Iran has clearly won the war, Hormus will stay closed until they decide to open it. Trump doesn't know what to do now, he's running around like a chicken with its head cut off.

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