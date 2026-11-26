Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful for all the support and well wishes.

This is a most American Holiday. I have done this in the past, but thought it worth doing again. I wanted to share one of the many articles out there about the first Thanksgiving. Lost in the phony history books is the fact that Thanksgiving is about the rejection of an early form of socialism/Marxism, which caused famine, and replacing it with INDIVIDUAL private property ownership and free enterprise, and giving thanks to God for the bounty….

But in subsequent years something changes. The harvest of 1623 was different. Suddenly, "instead of famine now God gave them plenty," Bradford wrote, "and the face of things was changed, to the rejoicing of the hearts of many, for which they blessed God." Thereafter, he wrote, "any general want or famine hath not been amongst them since to this day." In fact, in 1624, so much food was produced that the colonists were able to begin exporting corn. What happened?

Click on the The Great Thanksgiving Hoax to find out.\

Affiliate -Aurmina - Purified Water the Way the Earth Has Always Made It!

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend