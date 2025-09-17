I am not a speaker, but will be attending as a guest at the FL WCH event on Saturday September 27th. Hope to see you there. Get tickets here!

The event, Healing Beyond Covid: Vaccine-Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sep 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM. Registration begins at 7 AM.

Location: Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Road Weirsdale, FL, 32195

Ticket is $30 for in person or livestream. Tickets are available here.

The World Council for Health Florida is the first Health Freedom organization to declare MRNA injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction and endorsed the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.

If you can afford to please support this event. Courage should be rewarded.

The event is featuring well known health freedom medical doctors, scientists and advocates. Speakers include, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Homer Lim, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Mark Brody, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Kevin McKernan, Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, Dr. David Speicher, Maija Hahn, Abraxas Hudson and Dr. Marivic Villa- WCH FL – Chair

